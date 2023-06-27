Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty share romantic photos from Italian weekend away - sister Tilly reacts

Gordon and Tana Ramsay's daughter, Holly, has shared the first photos of her boyfriend Adam Peaty on Instagram – and her fans could not be more excited for her.

Holly accompanied Adam to Rome last week, where the Olympic swimmer made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Settecolli Trophy to honour fellow swimmer Fabio Scozzoli ahead of his retirement.

The pair went public with their romance a few weeks ago on Instagram

Whilst the couple travelled for business, they quickly turned their trip to one of pleasure, with the new couple exploring the romantic city together, taking photos in the famous Spanish Steps and enjoying delicious meals – as shown on their Instagrams.

Taking to her social media profile, Holly shared nine photos of their weekend away, including an adorable stop sign with the word 'Love' written over it. The 23-year-old also shared a photo of her and Adam's feet together ahead of a glam outing, and a snap of Adam posing for her next to a photobooth.

© Instagram Adam Peaty showed off his tattoos whilst posing for Holly

Holly's sister Tilly, who took part in Strictly Come Dancing in the same year as Adam, seems to approve of the duo's romance as she gave them her seal of approval by liking the photos.

Adam also shared photos of their time away, including a gorgeous picture of Holly posing in a black dress whilst at a restaurant. Whilst her hand is not shown, it appears that she is holding Adam's whilst posing with a big smile on her face.

© Instagram Holly and Adam enjoyed a romantic dinner whilst in Rome

The couple went public with their romance a few weeks ago, when the pair holidayed at Gordon Ramsay's Cornwall home.

Whilst Adam and Holly didn't feature in each other's photos, Adam's dog Monty made an appearance and fans were quick to put two and two together.

© Instagram Gordon Ramsay's daughter shares a photo of a 'love' sign

Adam has been single for nearly a year, after separating from Eiri Munro, the mother of his son George, back in August.

At the time, the former Strictly Come Dancing star confirmed the news on Instagram.

"Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways," he began his statement. "We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, 2 of those with our gorgeous son George.

Adam with Eiri and George before the split

"Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship."

Adam went on to praise Eiri for being the "greatest" mother to their son before thanking her for her support over the years. He finished his statement by apologising to both Eiri and George for "letting you down."

Earlier this year, Eiri opened up about being a single mother after a fan candidly asked her about it on Instagram.

© Getty Adam Peaty split from ex-girlfriend Eiri Munro last year

"Was it scary becoming a single mum? I'm really scared and anxious about it!" one fan asked, to which she replied: She replied: "Honestly...it can be so very scary and so very sad.

"But it will give you the strongest, most beautiful bond with your child."

Eiri also confirmed that she has moved back to Wales to be nearer to her family. "Surround yourself with people who love you deeply and it'll get easier everyday," she added.