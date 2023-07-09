January Jones displays toned abs in a crop top and denim short shorts in new at-home photos

January Jones certainly let her fans know that she was listening to them with her latest set of social media posts, sharing a pair of photos from her summer days at home.

The actress, 45, took to Instagram on Saturday to post two photographs of herself wearing a crochet knit black and white shirt with a tied black crop top and denim short shorts underneath. January added a heart-shaped locket, a matching bag, and a pair of sunglasses to her fit as well.

© Instagram January shared new photos of herself in an ab-baring summer fit

Showing off her toned abs, a smart choice for this record-breaking summer, she captioned one of her photos with an annoyed emoji and the quote "You should really post more," seemingly in response to some of her followers asking for the same.

She followed that up with: "Now I can be done for a few?" and received a slew of compliments from her fans in response, with one writing: "I was just saying where are January's summer posts."

© Instagram "Now I can be done for a few?" she wrote alongside her posts

Another said: "Post whatever you want, whenever you want. You're beautiful," while a third added: "All day, every day, wouldn't be enough!"

The Mad Men star mostly takes to social media with such snapshots from her $1.4 million Los Angeles home in a private gated community, which she shares with son Xander. The actress has never revealed the identity of his father, admitting her purpose in life as a single mom is to "provide stability" for her son.

© Instagram The "Mad Men" star often shares photos from her LA home

In a candid interview with Red magazine about her motherhood journey back in 2017, the Golden Globe nominee stated that from the very beginning, it's always been about Xander.

"It's good to have strong women around a man to teach him to respect women," she said. "He doesn't have a male person in his life saying 'don't cry' or 'you throw like a girl'. All those [expletive] things dads accidentally do."

Of their decision to find a home further away from the main Los Angeles area, she justified it as a means to escape the eyes of the paparazzi, a glimpse of which you can see in the video below.

WATCH: January Jones slides into her incredible living room at LA home

"It's like in a Spielberg movie,” she described it. "The adults have more drinks and the kids are dirtier… but it's safe. Photographers don't follow us up there, so Xander has a pretty normal life now."

Speaking with Shape magazine in 2020, she explained that while she loved her work, she was a homebody through and through, and the domesticity has always been appealing.

© Getty Images The 45-year-old is a mom to one son, Xander

"At work, when they say action, I can become someone else and be crazy and messy and erratic, and that feels amazing and therapeutic," she said. "But at home, the domestic aspect of my life is very important to feeling balanced. I love doing laundry."