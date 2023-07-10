Perrie Edwards celebrates milestone 30th birthday in stunning crochet mini dress

The Little Mix singer celebrated in style with her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Little Mix songstress Perrie Edwards rocked a stunning mini dress at the weekend as she celebrated a huge personal milestone with her fiancé Alex and their son Axel.

In honour of her 30th birthday, Perrie donned a gorgeous boho-inspired crochet mini dress – and wow did she look amazing.

© Instagram The singer looked flawless

Oozing confidence, she resembled a glowing goddess in her white summer garment which featured a scalloped hemline, a halter neckline and numerous cheeky cut-out sections around the waist and below the chest.

The 'Sweet Melody' hitmaker let her dress do the talking, opting to accessorise with a pair of strappy heels and some funky sunglasses.

She wore her luminous blonde locks down loose in gentle waves and completed her birthday look with a sweep of warm bronzer, defined brows, lashings of mascara and a pop of rosy blush. Stunning!

Amongst the celebratory snaps, a beaming Perrie was photographed alongside her beau Alex, 29, and their adorable one-year-old son called Axel. Perrie looked every inch the doting mum as she sweetly posed for a family photo in their back garden.

Elsewhere, Perrie was all smiles as she struck a joyous pose in front of a seriously impressive balloon display crafted from a sea of gold and white balloons.

© Instagram Perrie posed for the sweetest family photo

"So this is Thirty, Flirty, and Thriving?! Thank you so much for all the birthday love & wishes! Feeling so blessed and content at 30!" Perrie gushed in her caption, alluding to the classic noughties film, 13 Going on 30.

Fans and friends raced to send their well-wishes, with one writing: "Happy birthday you beautiful ray of sunshine!" while a second chimed in: "Happy Birthday gurlyyy!! Cheers to being thirty."

© Getty The couple got engaged in 2022

A third remarked: "30 never looked so good!!!" and a fourth added: "Happy 30th Birthday Perrie! These photos are so cute!"

Perrie and her beau Alex got engaged back in June 2022. The star announced the exciting news on social media, opting to post a heartwarming photo of her partner popping the question at sunset.

© Getty The duo welcomed their son Axel in August 2021

Alongside the joyous snaps, Perrie wrote: "Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES!"

The couple are doting parents to their son Axel whom they welcomed on 21 August 2021. Following the safe arrival of their bundle of joy, Perrie and Alex posted the sweetest image of their newborn's tiny hands and feet. In the caption, the songstress simply noted: "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 [heart emoji]."

WATCH: Perrie Edwards shares rare video of baby Axel

The family of three live in a lavish mansion in Cheshire which they purchased for £3.5 million in August 2020.

Their neighbours include former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United defender Raphael Varane, and Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.