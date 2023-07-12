Nicole Kidman, 56, flashes her incredible abs in revealing black dress

The Special Ops: Lioness premiere, hosted by Paramount+ and Vanity Fair at the Tate Britain, was nothing short of a spectacle. Yet, amidst the glitter and glamour, it was Nicole Kidman who was the true belle of the ball.

The 56-year-old actress and executive producer of the upcoming espionage thriller set the red carpet ablaze in an audacious cut-out gown, showcasing her impeccably toned abs. Nicole’s stunning physique is a testament to her commitment to a balanced diet and consistent exercise regimen.

Despite her flawless figure, the Big Little Lies star never deprives herself, believing in the virtue of moderation. As she confessed to the Los Angeles Times in 2014: "I'm actually not that strict with my diet. I pretty much eat anything, but all in moderation."

© Mike Marsland/Getty Nicole Kidman attends the screening to launch the new Paramount+ series "Special Ops: Lioness"

The acclaimed actress lets herself indulge in delectable treats, always keeping an eye on balance. "It's walking a path that's ultimately 80 per cent health, 20 per cent… sometimes it falls to 70 per cent," she shared with Women's Health magazine.

Nicole's culinary preferences include fresh seafood platters and an Australian delicacy known as 'sausage sizzle' - a barbecued sausage served on white bread. The responsibility of cooking at home often falls on the shoulders of her husband, country music superstar Keith Urban.

© David M. Benett/Getty Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana

Nicole has candidly admitted in the past that she may not be the best in the kitchen. "I cook chicken for [Keith] and it's always dry," she revealed to People magazine in 2009.

"I'm a much better person to cook for because I love food and I will eat almost anything."

Physical fitness is another cornerstone of Nicole's lifestyle. She keeps her body in peak condition with spinning, yoga, and running. However, a mishap during a neighborhood run in Nashville left her with a broken ankle, temporarily curtailing her fitness routine.

© David M. Benett/Getty Nicole Kidman looks incredible at 56

Keith described the incident on The Project, explaining: "Five weeks ago she was running around the neighbourhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle."

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana star in Special Ops: Lioness

Despite the setback, Nicole kept her spirits high, with Keith praising her resilience and positive attitude: "She has been handling it way better than I would have."

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Special Ops: Lioness on Paramount+ on July 23, Nicole continues to exemplify the epitome of Hollywood glamour and health-conscious living.