Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman's lookalike daughter turns 15: See sweet family photos

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reason to celebrate on Friday as it marks their eldest daughter, Sunday Rose's 15th birthday.

The family of four – including their youngest daughter, Faith – will no doubt be spending the day together as Sunday's birthday comes after Keith wrapped up his Las Vegas residency and returned home last week.

Nicole Kidman is incredibly protective of Sunday and Faith

While neither Nicole nor Keith has shared an insight into the celebrations on social media yet, they are no doubt enjoying a memorable party judging by how they have celebrated Sunday's birthday in the past.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman makes rare comment about daughters

For her 13th birthday in 2021, the couple threw an intimate party and shared a glimpse of the festivities on Instagram. Nicole posted a snapshot showing her holding Sunday's four-tiered, multi-colored birthday cake in front of a sea of balloons. "Happy happy birthday Sunday! We love you so much - yum yum!!!" Nicole captioned her post.

© Getty Nicole & Keith's daughters made a rare appearance via video link at an awards ceremony

Sunday is the third of Nicole's four children. During her marriage to Tom Cruise from 1990 until 2001, she became a mother for the first time when the couple adopted two children – Bella, who now lives in London, and Connor, who resides in Florida. Following her split from Tom, Nicole went on to find love with Keith.

© Getty Nicole and Keith's daughters had a small part in her mini-series The Undoing

The couple were married in June 2006 and welcomed Sunday two years later. Nicole previously explained the reason behind her daughter's moniker, revealing that as a single woman, she dreaded Sundays, but following her marriage to Keith she grew to love them.

"We went from dreading Sunday to really loving it. It was the day when nobody was going to bother you, you could stay in bed, you could do what you wanted to do. We just thought, What a great name for our baby," she said.

© Getty Nicole and Keith prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight

Nicole – who has battled fertility issues – and Keith welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margaret, 12, via surrogate in 2010, but if it were up to the actress, she would have loved a big family.

© Getty Nicole, Keith, and their daughters split their time between Australia and Nashville

"I would've loved 10 kids," she told Marie Claire Australia in 2021. "I love mothering, I love kids: They're quirky, funny, and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way."

© Getty Nicole and Keith in 2017 with Sunday Rose (L) and Faith Margaret (R)

In the same interview, Nicole also joked that Keith has to retreat from their "female-heavy" household every once in a while. "We're definitely female-heavy! But as the girls say, 'The dog's a boy!'

"At times, [Keith] just needs to escape with his guitar. Sometimes I'll find him in his closet playing guitar. That's when I know we really need to give him space.

© Getty Nicole Kidman welcomed her first biological child, Sunday Rose in July 2008

"Oh, and he Googles cars - I'll know when he's stressed 'cause he's Googling cars," she continued. "I couldn't care less what car I'm driving; you can pick me up in any old thing. But Keith and Faith love cars."