Nicole Kidman makes stunning appearance in fitted flares and semi-sheer blouse

Nicole Kidman perfected effortless dressing as she and her co-star Zoe Salanda joined BBC hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas on The One Show in the UK on Monday.

The American-Australian actress, 56, slipped into high-rise flared trousers and an elegant blush pink blouse adorned with a contrasting pussy-bow neckline to grace the green sofa. Nicole's shirt featured romantic ruched shoulders, satin cuffs and a semi-sheer finish.

© Instagram Nicole Kidman joined co-star Zoe Salando to discuss their new series Special Ops: Lioness

The Moulin Rouge star highlighted her modelesque frame with vintage buckled heels, adding a statement oversized ring to add drama to her evening attire.

Her auburn hair was styled in natural waves, as the Hollywood star levelled up her beauty glow with plum-hued lipstick, rosy blush and smokey eye makeup. Divine!

© Instagram The Hollywood actress donned a semi-sheer blouse and high-rise trousers

While the mother-of-four was on screen to discuss her upcoming series Special Ops: Lioness, viewers couldn't help but express their enchantment at her ageless appearance.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman shares an inside look at the set of Special Ops: Lioness

Taking to Twitter, one fan penned: "Nicole Kidman has still got IT she is beautiful and she’s 56," as another wrote: "Great show, does Nicole ever age?"

If you're wondering how the Big Little Lies star achieves her ageless glow, she previously told Glamour magazine that while she's all for ageing gracefully, your beauty cabinet should never be without a good SPF.

© Getty Nicole Kidman attends the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star

"As we get older we can still look good, be healthy and vibrant and appealing," she said, later adding: "Nobody wants to look like you’ve had the life sucked out of you. I just say it’s about gracefully ageing—because it can be fun!"

© Getty Nicole always looks radiant

The Oscar Award-winning star also told W Magazine: "Obviously, you need to use certain creams, and you need to use sunscreen, and you need to take care of yourself more. "My skin tends to be dry, and my lips tend to be dry, so anything that says hydrating I'm like yes, please," she added.

As for makeup, Nicole has a penchant for blush to bring out her natural complexion.

© Getty The Hollywood actress shared her intel on how to achieve glowing skin

"I also love rosy cheeks," Nicole told Hello Giggles. "I’m always saying, 'Can I have more blush please? More. More.' They are like, 'It’s plenty, Nicole.'"