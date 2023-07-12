Maya Jama shows off statuesque figure in micro bikini

Maya Jama's wardrobe is brimming with explosive outfits, and on Tuesday, the presenter debuted a cheeky blue bikini.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 28-year-old brunette bombshell posted a video of herself posing up a storm in a micro baby blue bikini. Maya exuded confidence in the clip as she filmed herself twirling her locks in a small round mirror.

WATCH: Maya Jama dances in tiny bikini in sensual video

In the video, the presenter flaunted her gorgeous curves and tiny waist, drawing attention to her statuesque figure. She rocked a skintight sporty bikini featuring a plunging string bikini top and a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms.

She embraced her natural curls and wore her raven tresses down loose and flipped over to one side for the ultimate brazen beach babe aesthetic.

© Instagram Maya showcased her phenomenal figure

Maya's phenomenal physique is a result of healthy eating and intense gym workouts. The star revealed her secrets during an interview with Women's Health, explaining: "I have loads of energy so lately I've been trying to channel that into an exercise routine. But I'm still very much a beginner. I now work out three to four days a week because I know it's an important part of keeping healthy."

She went on to say: "I'm actually finding it quite fun. Once a week, I do a one-hour boxing workout with my trainer Bradley Simmonds, who keeps me motivated; if I'm on my own, I'll pump up high-energy songs like Bicycle by Vybz Kartel to get me through my workout."

Aside from reaping the physical benefits, Maya loves working out for her mental health. Speaking to Stylist Strong, she shared: "I think [working out] helps your mental health so much anyway – there's a difference in how I feel if I go out and do some exercise versus just staying in bed all day. I notice how it impacts my brain and how I'm feeling."

© Instagram Maya works out three to four days a week

This isn't the first time we've seen Maya flaunt her workout gains. On Monday, the TV star whipped up a frenzy when she posted a photo of herself wearing a sparkly silver dress crafted by Italian fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana.

© Instagram The presenter owns an incredible swimwear collection

Maya looked utterly mesmerising in her striking metallic mini dress which featured an asymmetrical hemline and cheeky tassels. She spruced up her ensemble with a pair of silver heels, a giant gem-encrusted cross necklace and a sparkling clutch dripping in jewels.

The presenter was quick to post on Instagram, opting to share a slew of gorgeous photos giving centre stage to her jaw-dropping outfit.

© Instagram The ITV host dazzled in silver

"La vita è bella @dolcegabbana," she simply noted in her caption.

The star's fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "It's giving angelic vibes," while a second gushed: "Oh wow I think this is one of your best yet loveeeeee this dress!!!!"

© Shutterstock Maya always looks flawless

A third remarked: "You are a SUPERMODEL!" and a fourth added: "Gorgeous, I'm obsessed with the bag."