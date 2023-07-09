Love Island's Maya Jama sends temperatures soaring in cheeky silver mini dress

Love Island host Maya Jama resembled a total bombshell on Saturday evening as she partied the night away in a silver mini dress.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 28-year-old presenter shared a plethora of behind-the-scenes clips, giving centre stage to her mesmerising outfit. For the glitzy event, Maya donned a jaw-dropping frock from Dolce & Gabbana complete with slinky tassels, a plunging neckline and thousands of tiny crystals.

WATCH: Maya Jama dances in orange tango co-ord

Amping up the glamour, Maya teamed her sparkly frock with a pair of coordinating silver heels, a metallic purse and a spellbinding silver cross necklace.

She wore her raven tresses down loose, and opted to experiment with a brand-new boho fringe. Ditching her super-sleek locks, the former Glow Up presenter could be seen rocking a voluminous 70s-inspired fringe.

© Instagram Maya dazzled in silver

As for makeup, Maya looked her usual polished self with a sweep of sleek eyeliner, radiant highlighter and a glossy nude lip. Stunning!

In her caption, Maya simply penned: "dolcegabbana ready."

This isn' the first time we've seen Maya turn heads in a striking skin-tight dress. Last week, the brunette beauty stunned Love Island: Aftersun fans when she debuted a stunning sheer bodycon dress plucked from the noughties.

© Shutterstock Maya posed up a storm

For Saturday's show, Maya rocked a vintage Gucci dress crafted by Tom Ford - and wow did she look amazing.

Exuding sophistication, the TV star slipped into a gorgeous tulle dress from the 2001 Spring Collection. She looked unreal in her dress which featured body contour boning, a jewel neckline and a mesh top for an added dose of glamour.

© Shutterstock The presenter always looks flawless

Maya teamed her vintage frock with a pair of vertiginous, strappy gold heels, statement black and gold earrings and a sleek nude manicure. She styled her glossy locks into a playful low bun and completed her ensemble with a stunning matte beauty blend.

To maintain her incredible physique, Maya combines healthy eating with early morning workouts.

"When I'm away filming, I try to wake up early so I can fit in a workout before arriving on set. It helps get me in the zone," she previously told Women's Health.

© Instagram Maya loves a morning gym session

Maya revealed that when training ahead of her appearance on I'm A Celebrity, she followed a gruelling summer workout plan, featuring three sets of burpees, jumping squats and planks, followed by seated shoulder presses, squats, crunches and press-ups.

Beyond this, Maya is also known to use body toning treatments, booking in for Shane Cooper's Body Defining Treatment on her thighs and stomach, to tighten and tone her muscles.

© Getty The presenter boasts an enviable physique

"This treatment simultaneously addresses both muscle and fat," Shane wrote on his Instagram.

"It does this by using electromagnetic waves, to induce up to 36,000 supra-maximal forced muscle contractions during each session."