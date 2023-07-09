Helen Skelton sells marital home she shared with ex Richie Myler

Strictly star Helen Skelton has put her marital Yorkshire home on the market after moving on from her ex-husband Richie Myler.

The former Blue Peter presenter, who shares three children with her ex, is reportedly looking for a new home in the coming months. Helen, 39, who split from Richie back in April 2022, is allegedly looking to start afresh.

WATCH: Helen Skelton films the reality of raising three children in lively family home

Helen purchased the Yorkshire property in January 2020. Up until their split, the former couple redecorated and transformed their marital home into a stunning country bolthole.

Their former home features a beautiful open-plan kitchen and dining room, a quiet snug room, an inside climbing wall and a chic bathroom complete with a freestanding tin bath.

© Instagram Helen is selling her marital home

Speaking to HELLO! about the renovation work, Helen said: "It's a bit like pulling a thread on a jumper – you pull one bit, and it all unravels.

"A lot of stuff in the house isn't necessarily what we would have picked, but it was all we could get in a pandemic. Thankfully, it worked out well."

Helen went on to say the "quirky" home makes her heart "sing" – a feeling she didn't get when she viewed other properties. The beautiful garden was the biggest attraction.

© Instagram Inside Helen's beautiful kitchen

"I kept sneaking back to see it," said Helen. "I knew there was no one living there. We looked at other houses, but they didn’t have that special something. This one did.”

Helen and Richie called it quits last year, just four months after welcoming their youngest child, baby Elsie.

© Instagram The presenter's garden is a green haven

At the time of their split, Helen wrote a statement on social media which read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

© Getty Helen and Richie split in 2022

Speaking to The Telegraph about her split, Helen revealed how she never felt like a "victim." Opening up, she candidly shared: "There's loads of stuff to ask me about that's really interesting, that's not, 'Ohhh, poor you.' I don't see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look… There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven't been given the opportunities that I've got."

The mum-of-three did confess to having days, "when I'm [explicit] off." She noted: "But equally, in this job, you're in a lot of people's lives, which gives you a phenomenal amount of perspective."

© Instagram The Strictly contestant lives at home with her three children

The former couple wed in December 2013. They are doting parents to sons Ernie and Louis, and daughter, Elsie.

Since their separation, Leeds Rhinos player Richie has found love with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill. The couple went Instagram official when they attended Wimbledon together in July last year. Stephanie is the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club, which is the team that Richie plays for.

© Instagram Richie Myler with his girlfriend Stephanie

The rugby player went on to welcome his first child with Stephanie earlier this year. And in May, the doting parents shared a gorgeous picture of their little one alongside the caption: “Welcome to the world little one.”