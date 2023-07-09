Nicole Scherzinger stuns in white ahead of wedding to Thom Evans – see photo

Nicole Scherzinger's upcoming wedding to fiancé Thom Evans may not be coming around just yet, but she's already dipping her toes in bridal-looking outfits.

The Pussycat Dolls alum announced her engagement in late June, and she is already rocking some beautiful white fashion moments in perfect anticipation to her wedding.

As she continues to celebrate her engagement while on vacation with Thom, her followers loved the foreshadowing glimpse of what she might look like when the time comes to walk down the aisle.

Nicole took to Instagram over the weekend to share stunning photos from her latest getaway in Greece, and in her most recent post, she is in perfect harmony with the country's signature white painted structures.

In the beautiful snapshot, the singer appears donning a white coordinating set consisting of a tiny crop top and a matching, full length skirt, posing in front of a jaw-dropping, picturesque view of Greece.

She paired the look with black sandals, a gold body chain, and a white straw hat, but certainly her most captivating "accessory" was her adorable plus one: a German Shepard.

© Instagram Nicole looked beautiful in white

"Say hello to my little friend," Nicole appropriately wrote in her caption, referencing Al Pacino's iconic line from the final act in 1983's Scarface.

Fans had compliments galore for her, and they wrote in the comments section under the post: "Your outfit is fire and this view is epic, thank you for sharing this precious moment," and: "You both are gorgeous," as well as: "Beautiful goddess," plus another fan added: "You look absolutely stunning."

© Instagram The star is OOO this July

Nicole announced her engagement on Instagram with a post on June 27, just two days before her 45th birthday.

© Instagram Nicole got a beautiful beach proposal from Thom

In the photo, which Thom also posted, the two are both wearing white and blue as Thom kneels down on one knee and proposes to Nicole, who is seen taking her hands to her face in surprise.

The soon-to-be newlyweds made their relationship official in January 2020. They originally met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

© Instagram The two have been together for just over three years

When they rang in their one-year anniversary at the start of 2021, Thom dedicated a short but sweet post to Nicole which read: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light."

© Instagram The two are always traveling the world together

She then wrote back: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

Prior to their relationship, Nicole was previously in a relationship with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov and racing star Lewis Hamilton, while Thom has dated radio host Kelly Brook and 90210 star Jessica Lowndes.