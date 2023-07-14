Nicole Scherzinger shows off phenomenal figure in sizzling bikini photos

Nicole Scherzinger is on cloud nine following her engagement to Thom Evans – and she looked happier than ever frolicking on the beach in Hawaii on Thursday.

The 45-year-old showed off her incredible physique in a snake-print bikini that boasted high-rise, string bottoms and a triangle top that accentuated her sculpted abs and toned legs as she soaked up the sun. Nicole appeared to be makeup-free and left her raven hair down as she accessorized with a simple pair of sunglasses and a gold cross necklace.

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger showed off her washboard abs and long legs

The Masked Singer judge's bikini-clad appearance is nothing new as she often shares photos of herself in skimpy swimwear on social media. However, this time she accompanied them with a heartfelt message.

"The ocean is the heart of our planet. Let's make sure to take care of our heart," she wrote. The caption appeared lost on her followers though as they were quick to comment on her stunning appearance.

© Instagram Nicole enjoyed some time on the beach in Hawaii

"Nicole is so fit. A healthy mind in a healthy body," replied one. A second said: "Gosh you're literally everything Nicole, you always make my days thank you." A third added: "Body goals," and a fourth penned: "You look fabulous beach queen."

Nicole keeps herself in shape with a vigorous gym routine and in December she revealed she has been favoring HIIT workouts. "I like to switch it up and try new things, but most recently, I've just been pretty consistent with more HIIT workouts. I feel like I get more results that way," she told Women's Health.

© Instagram Nicole is still in her native Hawaii

The former Pussycat Dolls singer has also shared how important it is for her to keep her workouts varied, telling Daily Mail Australia in 2019: "I think it's important to find a few different classes or workouts which you enjoy, whether that's swimming or going for a run. Mixing everything up gives me the best results."

Meanwhile, Nicole is now an engaged woman after confirming that Thom popped the question in Hawaii last month. The pop star took to social media with a pair of photos alongside her now-fiancé down on one knee mid-proposal while they were strolling on the beach.

"I said yes," she simply captioned her photos. Thom, 38, shared the same photos on his own Instagram with the caption: "My ever after," closing out with a shot of the two embracing as Nicole's sparkly new engagement ring gleamed in the sunlight.

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans on the beach after his proposal

Nicole and Thom made their relationship official in January 2020 after meeting on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

Before their engagement, Nicole and Thom were plagued by reports that they had split. However, in April, Nicole took to her Instagram Stories with a screenshot of a story that claimed the couple had broken up. Tagging Tom, she wrote alongside it: "Wow this is news to us, what a joke! See you for Valentine's Day babe!"