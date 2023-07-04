Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz look so loved-up during Parisian getaway

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz looked every inch the smitten couple during their latest getaway to Paris.

In photos shared on Instagram, the duo – who tied the knot in 2019 – appeared head over heels in love as they explored The City of Light.

© Instagram Tom and Heidi enjoyed a trip to Paris

The former swimsuit model posted a carousel of sun-soaked photos, including several snaps of the happy couple exploring the French capital.

Amongst the pictures, Heidi, 50, shared a glimpse inside numerous park trips, the duo's trip to The Louvre, and Heidi and Tom's romantic dinner night at Brasserie Lipp located in the ritzy Saint-Germain-des-Prés district. Heidi shared a sneak peek inside their lavish dinner which consisted of a plate of zesty razor clams.

© Instagram The duo looked besotted

Elsewhere, the mother-of-four shared a lip-smacking photo of her breakfast spread complete with glossy croissants, pains au chocolat, fresh fruit juice and pastries galore. Heaven!

For their date night, Heidi was pictured wearing a strapless black maxi dress adorned with bright red and yellow flowers. Her gorgeous frock featured a sweetheart neckline, a tiered skirt and delicate lace details.

She wore her ashy blonde locks down loose and opted to shield her eyes from the sun with a pair of ultra-stylish sunglasses.

© Instagram Heidi tucked into a delicious Parisian breakfast

Tom, 33, meanwhile, looked particularly suave in a black tank top which he paired with a coordinating black linen shirt. He finished off his holiday ensemble with a pair of comfortable black trainers and some vintage shades.

"Je t'aime," Heidi sweetly penned in her caption, followed by the French flag emoji, a bright red heart and a blowing a kiss emoji.

© Getty Images Heidi Klum stars as a judge on America's Got Talent

Heidi's Parisian escape comes after she jetted off to sunny Italy. The Germany's Next Top Model host is enjoying her time off ahead of returning to Los Angeles in a few weeks to film the America's Got Talent live shows alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.

And over the weekend, the German model shared a slew of envy-inducing bikini snaps. During her sun-soaked mini break, the blonde beauty donned a plunging black two-piece as she took to the water with her other half.

© Instagram Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz holidaying in Italy

In a separate photo, Heidi could be seen peering over the side of her balcony, dressed in a colorful striped bikini. The model appeared to be in her element as she soaked up the stunning Italian landscape.

Meanwhile, back in June, Heidi and Tom were joined by Heidi's two youngest children, Lou, 13, and Johan, 16. The blended family spent some quality time in Venice complete with a memorable boat trip and plenty of on-foot exploring.

WATCH: Heidi Klum's three children join her at Coachella

Heidi shares her four children with her singer ex-husband, Seal. He adopted Leni as a baby after meeting Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with her firstborn.