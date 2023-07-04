Tim McGraw's model daughter puts her endlessly long legs front and center in mesmerizing photo

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter, Audrey, proved why she has dabbled with modeling after sharing a gorgeous photo that put her never-ending legs front and center.

The 21-year-old shared a picture on her Instagram Stories to show off a new potted plant she had purchased – but her bare legs no doubt distracted from her house plant.

In the image, Audrey sat in the front seat of a car wearing what appeared to be a white mini dress or skirt with her tall plant resting on her knees. With only her thighs showing, she gave no explanation for the photo, but it didn't appear to be needed as her long, toned limbs stole the show.

© Instagram Audrey McGraw's legs distracted from her potted plant

Audrey is no stranger to showing off her statuesque figure. Last month, she caused a stir among her followers when she posted a black and white photo of herself ironing in her kitchen wearing very little.

Audrey turned her face away from the camera, but it didn't matter as once again it was her legs that stole focus. Wearing knee-high boots and a polka dot blouse that was thrown over a tiny thong, she exposed a hint of her derriere and her endless legs.

Her fans rushed to comment on the photo, which she captioned: "Kitschy in the kitchen". One replied: "WOW! I love this photo." A second wrote: "You are so gorgeous." A third added: "Obsessed."

Audrey moved to NYC from her family home in Nashville, Tennessee, to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where she is studying acting, theater, and filmmaking. Alongside her studies, she also models and has an incredible singing voice, just like her parents, which she often showcases on social media.

© Instagram/Audrey McGraw Audrey McGraw has a phenomenal figure

Tim and Faith are equally proud of all their daughters. Gracie, 26, also lives in the Big Apple and is making a name for herself on Broadway. She recently announced her first solo show will take place in July.

Their other daughter Maggie, 24, isn't as active on social media and has a very different career path to her sisters having studied Sustainability Science and Practice at Stanford University. She previously worked for the office of Tennessee Democratic Representative Jim Cooper before his retirement.

Audrey is an aspiring model

Speaking about his daughters' achievements in 2021, Tim told People: "It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do. We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women.

"And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

© Getty Images Tim McGraw and Faith Hill share three daughters. Pictured here in 2015

Audrey was the last of the McGraw children to leave the family home, and it was something both Tim and Faith struggled with at first.

"You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices," he told People at the time. "And all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."