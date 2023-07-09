Shaina Twain rocks platinum hair with latex mini skirt and fishnets

Shania Twain captivated audiences in Ottowa this week, taking to the stage in a crimson latex co-ord and performing some of her biggest hits.

The country music star, 57, was a lady in red as she rocked a glitzy mini skirt complete with a sky-high slit and flowing chiffon train. Shania looked phenomenal as she added a co-ordinating red crop top crafted from glittering vinyl fabric, slipping into high-rise nude fishnets.

The Man! I Feel Like A Woman hitmaker added glittering custom Balenciaga sock trainers and donned a set of sparkling diamond accessories to up the ante of her scarlet getup - which included a dazzling pair of crystal-encrusted sunglasses.

The songstress, who is no stranger to switching up her hairstyles, rocked platinum blonde tresses and a full-glam beauty combination as she took to the stage.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Shania penned: "Let’s Go Ottawa!! Thursday night was the largest opening night crowd in the history of @ottawabluesfest WOW!!! Thank you everyone for an amazing night in my home province."

Fans were quick to comment on her jaw-dropping scarlet ensemble and uplifting performance. "Your shoes are awesome, as well as your outfit too. I love seeing the different outfits that you have for each concert!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Shania killed it in Ottawa!!! What a show! And girl, you look AMAZING."

"I’ve loved growing up and listening and singing to your music for 34 years! Seeing you live and hearing you in person gave me goosebumps! I sang my heart out and danced the night away!! You were an absolute dream!" added a third fan.

Shania also wore a head-turning leopard print look during the show

Shania continues to thrill fans as she travels the globe with her Queen of Me tour - and her on-stage outfits are deserving of their own fan club. Earlier this week in Bethel, NY, the Canadian singer paid a special homage to the site's most iconic festival, Woodstock, as she donned a multi-colored mini dress and some PVC knee-high boots.

Shania was a 60s dream in her colorful getup, rocking a glossy brunette wig and oversized sunglasses.

In February, the country music legend revealed that her rarely-seen son, Eja, had a hand in creating Queen of Me as he penned the track titled Number One.

"He wrote it a couple of years ago," Shaina told Audacy's Katie & Company. "It was me just spending mom-son time going through what he was doing at the moment. Showing interest in what he was doing." The 21-year-old is following in his mom's footsteps and has a "crazy passion for making music".