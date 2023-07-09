Shaina Twain rocks platinum hair with latex mini skirt and fishnets

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shania Twain rocks platinum hair with red-hot latex mini skirt and fishnets
Shania Twain attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownLifestyle Writer

Shania Twain captivated audiences in Ottowa this week, taking to the stage in a crimson latex co-ord and performing some of her biggest hits.

The country music star, 57, was a lady in red as she rocked a glitzy mini skirt complete with a sky-high slit and flowing chiffon train. Shania looked phenomenal as she added a co-ordinating red crop top crafted from glittering vinyl fabric, slipping into high-rise nude fishnets.

The Man! I Feel Like A Woman hitmaker added glittering custom Balenciaga sock trainers and donned a set of sparkling diamond accessories to up the ante of her scarlet getup - which included a dazzling pair of crystal-encrusted sunglasses. 

The songstress, who is no stranger to switching up her hairstyles, rocked platinum blonde tresses and a full-glam beauty combination as she took to the stage. 

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Shania penned: "Let’s Go Ottawa!! Thursday night was the largest opening night crowd in the history of @ottawabluesfest WOW!!! Thank you everyone for an amazing night in my home province." 

Fans were quick to comment on her jaw-dropping scarlet ensemble and uplifting performance. "Your shoes are awesome, as well as your outfit too. I love seeing the different outfits that you have for each concert!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "Shania killed it in Ottawa!!! What a show! And girl, you look AMAZING."

"I’ve loved growing up and listening and singing to your music for 34 years! Seeing you live and hearing you in person gave me goosebumps! I sang my heart out and danced the night away!! You were an absolute dream!" added a third fan. 

Shania continues to thrill fans as she travels the globe with her Queen of Me tour - and her on-stage outfits are deserving of their own fan club. Earlier this week in Bethel, NY, the Canadian singer paid a special homage to the site's most iconic festival, Woodstock, as she donned a multi-colored mini dress and some PVC knee-high boots

Shania was a 60s dream in her colorful getup, rocking a glossy brunette wig and oversized sunglasses. 

In February, the country music legend revealed that her rarely-seen son, Eja, had a hand in creating Queen of Me as he penned the track titled Number One. 

"He wrote it a couple of years ago," Shaina told Audacy's Katie & Company. "It was me just spending mom-son time going through what he was doing at the moment. Showing interest in what he was doing." The 21-year-old is following in his mom's footsteps and has a "crazy passion for making music".

