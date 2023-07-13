Shania Twain is a bombshell in tiny white mini skirt and sheer crop top with a twist

The Queen of Me hitmaker is having the time of her life on tour

Shania Twain is enjoying every moment of her tour so far, and has been taking fans along on the ride via social media every night so far.

The Any Man of Mine hitmaker has been impressing on stage with her incredible outfits during her performances, and they just keep getting better and better!

Most recently, the 57-year-old took to Instagram to share pictures of her performance in Mansfield, MA, where she rocked a theatrical sheer black crop top with a white mini skirt and fishnet tights.

To complete her look, Shania wore a pair of her iconic black cowboy boots, and accessorized with an assortment of jewelry.

Shania wore her hair in ringlets, a style she's been sporting a lot of recently, as well as various wigs for the shows.

These have been in a range of colors, from bright red to pink. Earlier in the week, Shania enjoyed a special performance with none other than Today Show's Hoda Kotb, who joined her on stage at her show in Madison Square Gardens, New York City.

Hoda showcased her incredible singing credentials in the process, much to the delight of fans of the NBC daytime show.

Shania has been pulling out all the stops on her tour so far

Shania has another treat in store for fans next month, as along with her tour, she's preparing for the release of a 25th anniversary edition of her Come On Over album.

This new version has been remastered from the original tapes for the first time ever and also includes live duets with Chris Martin, Alison Krauss, Elton John and Backstreet Boys.

The album has sold over 40 million copies and features hits including You're Still The One, Man! I Feel Like A Woman! and Come On Over.

Ahead of the release, Shania said: "With Come On Over, it was important for me to give what I thought was the best record of my life, and that is why there's so many songs on it. I thought, 'Let's just load this up in case there's not another chance. Let’s not hold anything back.'

"There was no point in saving songs for another album or even giving songs to other artists, because I thought this might be my only chance to really make an impact as a follow-up to the prior album, which was already certified Diamond. I would say that Come On Over was so high-pressure for me, because I knew I had more in me than one Diamond album."

She continued: "My audience was broader than the average country genre audience – they were coming from all over the world! We had the luxury of producing multiple versions of the songs to fit each audience and I’m so happy to see all the versions packaged together for this reissue.

"This was an album that was really meant to bridge genres, and I wanted to make sure that the fans were getting what they expected from me as a multi-genre artist.

"This album is me trying to deliver that and bring as many different people together as possible – so imagine how incredible it feels to still have a sense of bringing people together 25 years later? I’m at a great place in my life."

