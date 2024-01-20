Sofia Vergara, 51, wows in figure-hugging leather cut-out dress

Sofia Vergara has been globe-trotting in recent weeks to promote the release of her highly-anticipated new Netflix series Griselda – and the star looked phenomenal in a cut-out leather dress to attend the Columbian premiere.

Arriving at the premiere in her home country, Sofia, 51, wowed the crowds in the black floor-length dress, which featured a leather bodice with a plunging neckline, cut-out detailing and a leg-lengthening thigh-split.

© Instagram Sofia looked amazing in the curve-hugging dress

The America's Got Talent judge completed the feminine look with a pair of black platform heels and a chunky gold ring, while her hair looked gorgeous styled in soft waves. The actress opted for vampy makeup to match her outfit, with a bold smokey eye, a rosy blush and a deep rouge lip to finish. Amazing!

Sofia shared a series of photos from the night, including a group shot as she posed alongside some of her Griselda co-stars with the caption: "The Boss Patch [laughing emoji]".

© Instagram Sofia posed with her Griselda castmates

Sofia became a household name from her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in Modern Family, which she played for 11 years before the show ended in 2020. Though now, she has shared that she's glad to take on a more "complex" role.

Speaking about her gripping new series while visiting London, she said: "I didn't want to create a story where there was a happy ending. I wanted change."

Sofia Vergara looks unrecognisable as she transforms into Griselda Blanco

The actress stars as the infamous Griselda Blanco in the Netflix drama, who was once one of the world's most prominent drug lords.

However, it's been revealed that the family of the real Griselda has filed a lawsuit alleging that Netflix did not seek authorization to use the family's image. The suit has called upon a judge to halt the release of the series, which will air on 25 January 2024.