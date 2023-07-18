Elizabeth Hurley, 58, branded by fans as ‘perfect’ as she sets pulses racing in latest bikini shoot

Elizabeth Hurley set pulses racing once more as she shared a tantalising snapshot of herself, evoking the seductive allure of Kate Winslet's iconic portrayal of Rose in Titanic.

The 58-year-old screen siren was seen lounging in a vibrant coral bikini from her own label, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The actress’ striking two-piece, adorned with glistening gold chains, contrasted stunningly against her sun-kissed skin.

Her hair was tousled to perfection, and her look was completed with smokey eye makeup and a glossy nude pout.

In her Instagram caption, the Bedazzled star, ever radiant and seemingly ageless, conveyed to her 2.6 million followers that she was enjoying a "perfect day." The post quickly accumulated a flurry of compliments.

One fan wittily suggested: "Now get Jack Dawson to draw you." Another follower simply stated: "Ageless. It’s incredible." Tony, clearly smitten, expressed: "Unmatched beauty," and Andy crowned her as "The perfect woman."

This is not the first time Liz has taken to social media to showcase her coral bikini. Earlier in May, she posed for a mirror selfie in the same swimwear, garnering a wave of compliments from her celebrity friends.

Susannah Constantine affectionately labeled her a "Sauce pot," while Patsy Kensit responded with three fire emojis. Fashion designer Melissa Odabash praised Liz, calling her a "Super hottie."

A conversation with Women's Health revealed Liz's proactive approach towards her well-being, an approach shaped by her family history.

After losing her grandmother to breast cancer in 1992, Liz became a global ambassador for Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign in 1995. She continues to work with the group to this day.

Despite her jaw-dropping appearance, Liz's "secret" to health and well-being is straightforward. It's a trifecta of "making more time for exercise, eating nutritious foods, and taking the time to do relaxing activities."

Liz commences her mornings by drinking two mugs of warm water. Although it doesn't appeal to her palate, she told Daily Mail UK, "It tastes fairly disgusting," she confesses, "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

She is a firm advocate for simple, natural food. Speaking to The Cut, Liz said: "I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives." When she is home in the country, she prefers to eat locally grown produce, which extends to both meats and vegetables.

In fact, she grows some of her own produce. "All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm," Liz revealed.

Although she recognises that this isn't feasible for everyone, she firmly believes in supporting local farmers wherever possible. A dose of health wisdom we could all do well to remember.