Megan Fox wows fans as she dons tiny green bikini in jungle-themed shoot

Megan Fox delighted her fans on Instagram on Monday as she posted enchanting outtakes from a recent jungle-themed photo shoot.

The 37-year-old actress, who recently unveiled a new tattoo, looked nothing short of ethereal as she modelled a tiny green bikini amidst the verdant foliage. Drawing her 21.2 million followers into her world, she captioned the mesmerising photo with the intriguing words: "the trees call me by my name."

Megan's captivating post swiftly garnered over one million likes, demonstrating the magnetic appeal of the mother-of-three. This visual treat comes on the heels of other captivating images from the same outdoor photo shoot that Megan had previously shared.

The star of Jennifer's Body flaunted her curvaceous figure in a sequinned swimsuit, featuring an upside-down triangle top that put a modern twist on the classic design.

The exquisite shots accentuated Megan's toned waistline and flat stomach, as she confidently sported string-tie bottoms.

Complementing the setting, Megan's radiant appearance was enhanced by a flowing auburn wig with white feathers adding an ethereal touch.

The screen siren further accessorised her look with enchanting purple butterfly embellishments. Megan didn't shy away from sharing video footage from the shoot with her adoring fans on Instagram Stories, even treating them to a close-up selfie, showcasing her flawless makeup, carefully sculpted eyebrows, voluminous eyelashes and glossy pink lips.

Earlier, Megan had shared a post captioned, "the forest is my oldest friend," which amassed more than three million likes. Among her ardent followers, her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, also known as Colson, joined in with a flirty comment, writing, "If this is what a wild animal looks like, I'd let it maul me."

Reports earlier this year indicated that the couple was in therapy following a tumultuous period in their relationship.

This development emerged after Megan posted a cryptic Instagram update quoting Beyonce's 2016 track Pray You Catch Me, a song about infidelity, and removed all photos of Colson from her page.

Despite the whispers of a break-up, Megan resurfaced on Instagram to debunk rumours of infidelity and insisted they were still together.

Megan and Colson, who have been dating since January 2022, allegedly had a big fight during that period, according to various reports. They looked to be back on track in April during a sun-soaked vacation in Hawaii and have been spotted together on several outings since. The couple got engaged in Puerto Rico at the beginning of 2022 after meeting on the set of the 2021 crime thriller, Midnight In The Switchgrass.

After their engagement, Megan said: "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So, we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think."

Megan is a proud mom to three sons - Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6 - from her previous marriage with actor Brian Austin Green.