Heidi Klum's eye-popping appearance might be her most daring yet

Peek-a-boo! Heidi Klum has never been afraid to show off some skin and now she's shared one of her most daring looks ever, going nude save for a robe and a strategically placed camera.

The German supermodel has spent time this past week in France for Couture Week, and she took to social media to share a risque picture that showed her peeking out of the window of her hotel room, while keeping her body hidden from view. But the camera caught it on film, and you could see the robe slipping down her body, as in the foreground it caught a messy bed and an empty bottle of champagne.

"Bonjour," she simply captioned the post – and kept the comments turned off. The picture was taken by husband Tom Kaulitz, and the pair were in town for the Jean-Paul Gaultier couture show where Heidi rocked a stunning color block dress for the event that showed off her gorgeous legs and abs.

Heidi and Tom have been vacationing across Europe in recent weeks, and the 50-year-old has shared a series of snaps of their time together, including the duo's trip to The Louvre, and a romantic dinner at Brasserie Lipp, situated in the ritzy Saint-Germain-des-Prés district.

© Instagram Tom and Heidi enjoyed a trip to Paris

For their date night, Heidi wore a strapless black maxi dress adorned with bright red and yellow flowers. Her gorgeous frock featured lace detailing and a sweetheart neckline.

Tom, 33, looked handsome in a black tank top paired with a black linen shirt.

"Je t'aime," Heidi captioned the carousel of pictures, followed by the French flag emoji and a bright red heart. Previously they were in Italy, where the Germany's Next Top Model host has been enjoying time off before returning to Los Angeles where she will film America's Got Talent's live shows alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.

© Instagram The duo have been taking in Europe this summer

While in Italy, Heidi and Tom were joined by Heidi's two youngest children, Lou, 13, and Johan, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Seal.

The family spent quality time in the city of Venice – and enjoyed a memorable boat trip and plenty of sightseeing and exploring. Heidi shares four children with Seal; Lou, Johan, 17-year-old Henry and 19-year-old Leni, whom he adopted as a baby after meeting Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant.