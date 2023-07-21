Camila Cabello stuns in figure-hugging slinky dress with very cheeky detail

Camila Cabello never misses a beat with her stylish outfits, and the star oozed Hollywood glamour as she stepped out in a slinky LBD with a twist on Thursday.

The singer attended the Premios Juventud Awards in Puerto Rico wearing a floor-length black silk dress that featured a plunging crossover neckline, with a pair of chunky platform heels to complete the look.

© Getty Camila stunned on the red carpet in the all-black ensemble

Camila kept the accessories to a minimum, opting simply for a pair of chunky stud earrings with a metallic finish. The 26-year-old wore her hair in loose waves, whilst her bangs perfectly framed her face to show off her flawless features.

As for her makeup, the songwriter opted for a touch of brown eyeshadow and fluttering false lashes, with a bronzed base and a glossy nude lip to finish.

Held at José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico, the 2023 Premios Juventud is an annual awards show for Spanish-speaking artists across film, music, sports, and fashion.

The former Fifth Harmony singer was awarded the Agent of Change Award during the show, in recognition of her dedication to improving the lives of young people worldwide.

MORE: Kelly Ripa swears by two different tinted moisturizers - and they're both under $50

Camila took to Instagram to mark the occasion, showing off her latest look with a carousel of stunning snaps. She captioned the post: "Im giving Oppenheimer."

© Getty Camila and Wisin gave a speech during the awards show

Fans and friends wasted no time in sharing their love for the elegant ensemble. One follower wrote: "Barbie in her Oppenheim Era." Whilst another added: "Wow! You look so gorgeous Camila."

A third fan chimed in, writing: "Absolute beauty and grace!"

READ: Eva Mendes' $76 summer mules are so cute that we have to have them now