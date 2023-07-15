Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor is her mom's double in divine new bikini photo

Christie Brinkley clearly made sure that when the modeling genes passed down, they passed down aplenty, evidenced by the career of her youngest daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook.

The 25-year-old stunned her followers with a new photograph of herself on the Sacred + Divine Instagram page, a candle company for which she is the creative director.

In the picture, she posed in front of a giant rock formation wearing a black string bikini that highlighted her insanely toned physique, surrounded by candles and holding one herself.

© Instagram Sailor wowed with a new bikini photo

With her soft features and lush dirty blonde locks falling down to her chest, she was a bonafide double of her supermodel mom, 69.

"Here's to a summer filled with sun, sand, and Sacred + Divine," the caption with her photo read, and awed fans took to the comments section with compliments.

One wrote: "Sacred and Divine is a magnificent description of your beauty, Goddess Sailor! (And that of your Mom's and your sister's, too!)," while Sandy Linter, Christie's friend and make-up artist, gushed: "This photo is so beautiful and calming."

© Instagram Sailor is following in her supermodel mom's footsteps

Christie shares Sailor with her fourth ex-husband, architect Peter Cook, who she was married to from 1996-2008. From 1973-81, she was married to French artist Jean-François Allaux, and then tied the knot with musician Billy Joel in 1985, welcoming daughter Alexa Ray Joel, now 37.

After she and Billy divorced in 1994, she was married to real estate developer Richard Taubman for a year, divorcing in 1995 after welcoming their son, Jack Brinkley, 28, who now goes by Jack Brinkley Cook.

© Getty Images Christie is a doting mom to Alexa, Jack, and Sailor

Sailor turned 25 earlier in the month and was surrounded by her friends, mom, and siblings for a slew of celebrations that involved many desserts, swimming, and lakeside parties.

She shared a lengthy and reflective message for the occasion, writing: "For the first birthday in quite a while I didn't catch the birthday blues. I held strongly to the belief in a version of myself that hasn't come to life yet & gave love to all the past versions that brought me here."

WATCH: Christie Brinkley celebrates her daughter Sailor's 25th birthday

She continued: "This year I tried new things, moved through hardships with grace, celebrated my body, nourished my inner child, laughed more, cried less, became friends with the scary parts of my mind, made sure to dance at least twice a week, cherished my friendships, felt peace in my solitude, and found an incredible sense of true independence I've never felt before."

Referencing a video of herself looking out at the water at age 15 which she'd shared, the budding model continued: "Well, 10 years later and I can truly & honestly say you did the work and are doing it all for yourself now. & I can't wait to see what the next 10 years have in store.

© Instagram The model reflected on turning 25 while surrounded by friends and family

"Anyway, THANK YOU ALL for the warm wishes and birthday surprises. I can already tell my 25th trip around the sun is going to be a joy!"