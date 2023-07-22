Alex Jones sparks major fan reaction after dazzling new selfie

Alex Jones was a vision on Friday when she was spotted posing up a storm in a glamorous sun-soaked selfie.

The 46-year-old shared the stunning snap on her Instagram account which saw her smoulder from the back of a car wearing a pair of glamorous sunglasses and a black halterneck jumpsuit. Her accessories did all the talking in the dazzling update, as well as her chic aforementioned sunnies, the star wore a pair of bronze statement earrings.

© Instagram Alex looked so stunning

Captioning the photo, she penned: "And that's it for another week on @bbctheoneshow. Heading west for the weekend." As for her hair and makeup, Alex wore her bobbed brunette locks with a subtle curl and whilst most of her makeup look was obscured from view, her glossy pink lips couldn't go unnoticed.

"Your Outfit you are wearing today looks [circle hand motion emoji] gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous as always," one fan commented. A second added: "Wow Alex looking a million dollars tonight have a fantastic weekend." A third wrote: "Hey Alex, We love you. Where did you get your sunglasses from, they look amazing."

© Instagram Alex's sons played on the swings

Helen Skelton and Alex Scott also weighed in with complimentary emojis in the comments section.

When the star isn't gracing our screens on The One Show, Alex is a doting mother-of-three to her young children, Teddy, Kit, and Annie, whom she shares with her adoring husband, Charlie Thomson.

© Instagram Annie's interests amused Alex

The latest snaps of her little ones came on Thursday, which showed her boys take centre stage in a sweet black and white photo playing on a swing together. The sweet snap followed an adorable glimpse of little Annie, who was born in 2021, the day before posing in front of a gate.

The TV presenter opened up to the Mirror last year about falling pregnant with her little girl revealing she came as a surprise but secretly she fulfilled her dreams of having three children.

She explained: "In the back of my mind, and this is a bit of a secret, I always wanted three kids but I thought, 'Oh Alex, don't be silly – you have left it too late'. So Annie was the most fantastic and welcome surprise because so many friends and colleagues have been through the mill. It hasn't been the most straightforward for us along the way, but we got there in the end."

"I would have babies forever more, but the reality is that we feel super lucky to have three healthy children, and if there is any fertility luck left, I want to pass it on to someone. I don't want to risk having another baby when I have three healthy children."