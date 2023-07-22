Victoria Beckham sizzles in racy black dress for date night with David

Victoria Beckham is the ultimate fashionista and she upped the ante on Friday, when she headed out on a romantic date with her husband, David Beckham, in Miami.

The former Spice Girl took to her Instagram account with a sexy video of herself showing off the incredible lace gown she wore for the loved-up evening. The piece is one of the fashion mogul's own creations and really is the date night dress of dreams. See the full look in the video below.

Victoria Beckham shows of details of dress for date night with David Beckham

Captioning the video, she penned: "So I am just getting ready to go out with David," as she sauntered for the camera showing off the flowing mini skirt on the bottom of the dress that also featured the most intricate lace detailing on the chest.

She paired the all-black number with an ultra-chic pair of nude and black sling-back heels. Victoria majorly switched up her hair look and opted for long tresses which elegantly cascaded past her shoulders. The star appears to have added a number of honey-blonde highlights to her luscious locks which perfectly complimented the former pop star's sun-kissed glow.

Victoria looked flawless

"You look stunning as always. Please tell us. The magic of how your hair hasn’t aged," one fan commented. A second added: "You look beautiful Victoria." A third added: "What a vision," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Victoria's impeccable sartorial portfolio has been having an influence on her daughter, Harper Beckham, who is quickly becoming a mini fashionista in her own right. Just hours before VB shared the details of her sultry date night look, she stepped out with her daughter at an Inter-Miami match.

© Stacy Revere Harper Beckham excitedly snapped photos of Messi during his Inter Miami debut

Harper simply dazzled in a beautiful blue maxi dress adorned with dramatic black flowers. The stylish design featured ultra-elegant spaghetti straps and a cowl neckline.

As for her hair, the 12-year-old opted for a sleek ponytail, the perfect choice in the summer heat. Meanwhile, mum Victoria maintained her all-black colour palette and opted for a slick two-piece embellished with waist-cinching cutouts.

© Instagram Harper looked stylish in a lavender dress and trainers

The night was a special one for David Beckham's club and saw Lionel Messi make a spectacular debut. The Argentine footballer helped land the team a 2-1 victory against Cruz Azul after scoring a free kick 94 mins into the game.



Meanwhile, Harper also turned heads when she headed out on her birthday celebrations last week in a dazzling lilac maxi dress. The youngster stepped out at the newly-opened Prada cafe with her adoring parents and brothers, Cruz,18, and Romeo,18.

The gorgeous dress featured elegant lace detailing and was paired with white trainers and a matching purple shoulder bag.