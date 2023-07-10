Christie Brinkley has taken to her Instagram to celebrate having gone for her first ocean swim of the year, and fans are heaping praise on the model's post-exercise look. Posting her picture on Sunday evening, the former Sports Illustrated model could be seen relaxing still in her bathing suit with and with a pink towel over her shoulder following her trip to the beach.

"First dip in the ocean!!" the 69-year-old wrote alongside the smiling image. "And Hamptons Summer Vibes!" she added alongside a collection of celebratory emojis which included rainbows, sunflowers, strawberries and bikinis.

© Christie Brinkley on Instagram Christie's swimsuit selfie following her trip to the sea

"Happy Sunday Christie, you look amazingly beautiful," one fan wrote soon after the model had made her post. Meanwhile, makeup artist Sandy Linter commented: "Wet hair suits you." "[You're] the rare combination of internal harmony and external beauty," a third person penned.

A fourth said: "You are Beautiful inside and out!! I’ve always admired you and I still DO," while asking the star: "Will you ever do another book like your 1st one in the 80’s?? I loved all your drawings!!" This last comment was in reference to the former CoverGirl star's 1983 health and beauty focused Christie Brinkley's Outdoor Beauty and Fitness Book, which became a New York Times bestseller, and which Christie both authored and illustrated.

© Christie Brinkley on Instagram The sandcastle which Christie built on her trip to the ocean this weekend

Fond of trips to see the ocean, Christie often takes to her social media to celebrate previous photos she has had taken on the beach, or to fill fans in on her recent visits to the seaside. However, in this carousel of images, beyond the picture of her in her car following her swim, the majority of her other photos simply celebrated other experiences she'd had with nature over the weekend.

In one, her pet dog Lionel could be seen smiling as he reclined in a garden area, meanwhile another photo featured a close up look at a flower with a red ladybug investigating one of its petals. Another showed Christie watering some plants and the rainbow which had formed as she did so, and the final of her set continued the beach theme by showing a sandcastle built near the sea.

© Christie Brinkley on Instagram Lionel enjoying the summer sun

Last week, Christie appeared beachside again to celebrate her daughter Sailor's 25th birthday. "Happy Birthday Sailor Lee! May this new year be full of adventure laughter and LOVE! I love you sooooo much! 25 Already!" she captioned a video which showed her, Sailor and family celebrating on two separate occasions at a seaside restaurant.

© Christie Brinkley on Instagram Christie's photo of the mini rainbow which formed in her garden

Sailor later took after her mom by stunning fans with a series of celebratory photos which saw her posing happily in a mint green swim suit, as well as a lace white dress and top and a cute black polka dot look too. Sailor was clearly enjoying life in the pictures, as her caption went on to explain inspiringly: "For the first birthday in quite a while I didn't catch the birthday blues. I held strongly to the belief in a version of myself that hasn't come to life yet & gave love to all the past versions that brought me here."