Stacey Dooley makes very bold fashion statement in strapless top

The broadcast journalist became a mother for the first time in January

Stacey Dooley sparked a strong fan reaction at the weekend when she shared a gorgeous selfie.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the mother-of-one posted a candid photograph of herself rocking a white, strapless top. The flame-haired beauty, 36, accentuated her simple outfit with a trio of stunning accessories.

© Instagram The presenter wore some funky sunglasses

She donned a pair of timeless gold hoop earrings, a delicate gold chain necklace and a pair of tomato red sunglasses in a sleek, oval shape.

As for hair and makeup, the Glow Up presenter highlighted her naturally pretty features with a sweep of radiant highlighter and wore her flowing tresses in a Y2K-inspired spiky bun. Stunning!

© getty Stacey always looks flawless

"Heading for pasta in a white cami," the former Strictly Come Dancing champ penned in her caption.

Fans and friends were quick to draw attention to Stacey's incredibly risky get-up. Stunned by her decision to wear white, one fan noted: "Oooo you're brave that could go horribly wrong," while a second quipped: "Bib loan from Minnie?"

Other fans, meanwhile, provided Stacey with some much-needed reassurance. "Well, it could be a new trend catching on, a pasta bolognese-stain 'effect' cami [red heart emoji] Might be the hottest trend this year lol," remarked one, while a second encouragingly added: "Sod it! Just enjoy it. Worry about boil washing the pasta encrusted clothing tomorrow!"

WATCH: Kevin Clifton comforts baby daughter Minnie in adorable update

Stacey's evening out comes after she shared a searingly honest glimpse inside her life as a first-time mother. Speaking to The Sun in a new interview, the presenter admitted that she goes back and forth on the idea of having a sibling for Minnie because she thinks she is "failing" at being a mum.

"Do you know what's hilarious? You're so tired and sometimes you really feel like you're in the trenches, it's a haze and you're just trying to figure it all out," she explained.

© Instagram Stacey welcomed Minnie in January

Stacey, who shares baby Minnie with her partner Kevin Clifton, went on to say: "I think I would love to have more babies. But I said to Kev the other day, 'Don't you want to do this again?'. And he went, 'Are you nuts? You're overtired. I don't know how people have four children. I've had one and am completely failing."

Stacey and Kevin welcomed their bundle of joy on 10 January. The duo shared news of their little one's arrival with a sweet Instagram photo featuring a handwritten envelope addressed to "Minnie's parents".

Stacey and Kevin have been together since 2018

"Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev," Stacey captioned it while Kevin added: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x."

The couple have been on cloud nine ever since. During an appearance on The One Show, Stacey effusively praised her tiny tot, telling hosts Emma Willis and Jermain Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic!

"I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."