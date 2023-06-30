Stacey Dooley shares super-sweet tribute to baby Minnie – did you spot it?

The Strictly star is head over heels for her and Kevin Clifton's little girl

Stacey Dooley has made no secret that she is besotted by her and Kevin Clifton's six-month-old daughter, Minnie, and on Friday she shared a super subtle tribute to her baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey posted an Instagram story showing off her new manicure, and alongside her classic nude polish, the former Strictly star revealed two tiny nail art adornments, one of which made homage to baby Minnie.

On her right thumb, Stacey had a tiny heart in red lacquer, while on her left she had a tiny M for Minnie painted on her nail – so sweet!

© Instagram Stacey Dooley's nails had ultra-minimal nail art

Clearly thrilled with her new mani, Stacey flashed her nails to the camera, while pushing Minnie along beside her in her buggy.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley had a tiny M on her nails for her daughter Minnie

While Stacey has kept Minnie's face hidden from view, she has shared countless ultra-cute mummy-daughter moments on Instagram, and referred to her sweet bundle of joy as "the love of her life" in April, during a heartfelt interview on The One Show.

"Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

© Instagram Stacey Dooley dotes on baby Minnie

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin has also been vocal about how he is finding life as a father, admitting he felt guilty for spending time apart from his partner and baby girl due to his work.

Appearing on BBC Morning Live, the star echoed Stacey's statement: "I'm obsessed, I'm absolutely obsessed," he said.

© Guy Levy Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley with baby Minnie

"We've just completely fallen in love with her. "I do feel a little bit guilty sometimes when I'm on the road. Like I miss them as they're obviously at home, but I do get a night's sleep."

It seems Minnie is taking after her dancer parents, who met on Strictly, with Stacey posting a photo of her daughter's feet wiggling about in time to Elton John's Glastonbury set, which they were watching on the TV.

"Our tiny dancer, @kevinclifton," she simply wrote alongside the video with a teary-eyed emoji. See the cute clip below...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley’s daughter Minnie is a ‘tiny dancer’ in adorable video

We can't wait to see if little Minnie follows in her parents' dancing footsteps…

