Stacey Dooley is the coolest new mum in her midriff-bearing crop top and baggy jeans

Stacey Dooley recently shared a snapshot from her touring life with her baby daughter Minnie, and the off-duty mum looked cool as ever.

The former Strictly star, 36, faced away from the camera to look out at a beach view from her hotel room as she cradled her little girl, but we still got a glimpse at her signature laidback style.

Wearing one of her favourite baggy pairs of cargo pants and a grey cropped T-shirt, the new mum kept her look simple with minimal accessories and her signature gold rings.

She sweetly wrote in the caption: "Running round the country with u makes my heart full... (and my schedule!)."

© Instagram Stacey sported a crop top and her favourite baggy cargo pants from Remain Birger Christensen

Unsurprisingly, most friends and fans' comments were concerning the adorable Minnie, who appears to be growing a head of beautiful red hair.

One fan wrote: "Gorgeous redheads." A second said: "This baby has the same hair colour as you! They will be super happy." A third added: "Stace, she's so cute."

© Instagram Stacey welcomed her daughter Minnie in January 2023

Strictly's Neil Jones also wrote: "My two favourite redheads," to which Stacey replied with tangerine emojis – and her partner Kevin Clifton sweetly added: "My girls", followed by a red heart and a mouse emoji.

Stacey and Kevin have been open about how they've been finding parenthood. During an appearance on The One Show in April, the filmmaker described Minnie as the "love of her life".

She told hosts Emma Willis and Jermain Jenas: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic. I'm good as gold and she is just a delight. I'm biased, aren't I? But she is just the love of my life and I'm just made up with her."

© Instagram The star loves to wear oversized pieces

Stacey has been busy after returning to work following Minnie's arrival, however, and is currently on a UK tour celebrating the publication of her new book, Are You Really OK?

On Sunday, she sported another cool look in some neon sunglasses and a simple black vest top, as she told fans she had a beauty dilemma ahead of her Manchester show.

She captioned her selfie: "Oh HI! Can u tell me where to get my nails and hair done in Manchester plsssss? Northampton see you tonighhhhhht!"

Perhaps we'll see another hair change from Stacey, who showed off a shorter fringe look in March – which it looks like she has already grown out.

Stacey is an ambassador for Clairol hair colour, which she credits for enhancing her natural red shade.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares her hair journey over the years

She previously told Who What Wear: "My shade is Clairol Nice’n Easy in 8WR Golden Auburn. It’s the perfect shade to bring life back into my hair colour, which has definitely lost its vibrancy over the years."

She added of her low-maintenance haircare routine: "I only wash my hair once a week or once every 10 days, and when I do wash my hair, I always finish by blasting it with freezing-cold water and then add oil to the ends for extra hydration," she said.

"I don’t use heat on my hair day-to-day and tend to leave it to dry naturally. I usually plan when I’m washing my hair, as I don’t love freshly washed hair actually. I think it always looks better the next day, so I usually wash it in the evening and sleep on it to get some texture back into my hair."