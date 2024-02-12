Kevin Clifton makes unexpected fashion choice for special reason

Forget trainers, Kevin Clifton's loving ten-inch heels! Stepping out at the WhatsOnStage Awards in London, the former Strictly star owned Sunday's red carpet – and there's a special meaning behind his outfit.

© Getty Kevin teamed a satin blazer and trousers with a pair of heels

Dressed to impress in a black satin blazer and tailored trousers, Kevin, 41, commanded attention in a pair of sky-high black stilettos. But, aside from making a fashion statement, the dancer's ensemble was actually a nod to his latest role.

Back in July, it was announced that Kevin had officially joined the cast of the critically acclaimed musical, Everybody's Talking About Jamie. Set to play Hugo Battersby – aka Loco Chanelle – the character, a former drag star, shares a penchant for heels.

Posting about his choice of shoe on Sunday, Kevin quipped: "Everbody's Talkin About…@jamiemusical. Gave my Loco Chanelle practice heels a run out this evening presenting Best Choreography award to @mattcoledance @whatsonstage awards @thelondonpalladium."

From 25 March – 15 July 2024, fans will be able to watch Kevin as Loco Chanelle in the UK tour. He's also joined by X Factor winner, Sam Bailey, who's set to take on the role of Miss Hedge.

Upon announcing his role in the show last year, Kevin said: "I'm really excited to be joining the UK Tour of Everybody's Talking About Jamie after being involved in the movie.

© Nicky J Sims Kevin will join the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie in March

"It's inspiring, uplifting and infectious and I can't wait to jump into Hugo/Loco Chanelle's heels across the country. I'm proud to be part of a show that carries such an important message and celebrates everyone for who they are."

A heartfelt coming-of-age story, the show follows Jamie – a 16-year-old boy who dreams of becoming a drag queen. But, living on a council estate in Sheffield, Jamie couldn't feel more different. With the help of his mum and friends, Jamie works to overcome prejudice, beat the bullies and live the life he's always dreamed of.

© Guy Levy Kevin with his partner Stacey Dooley and daughter Minnie

During the upcoming tour, Kevin will no doubt be visited by his proud partner, Stacey Dooley, as well as their one-year-old daughter Minnie. The couple – who welcomed their little one in January 2023 – are extremely supportive of one another.

Kevin recently shared how he supported his girlfriend, just months after she'd given birth while filming Stacey Sleeps Over in the United States. Making sure she was able to work, and spend time with her newborn, Kevin followed Stacey around the country in an RV with Minnie in tow.

© Instagram Kevin revealed that he'd supported Stacey's busy filming schedule by driving around in an RV so she could spend time with their daughter

Alongside a gorgeous photo of Stacey standing outside a property in a jumper and short denim shorts, Kevin penned: "Stacey Sleeps Over USA is back in March! @sjdooley @wtvchannel @uktvplay #StaceyDooleySleepsoverUSA. For most of this I was in a trailer outside where she was staying looking after Minnie!"

The former Strictly pro's fans were quick to praise the "modern man" dancer, including his beloved girlfriend, who commented with a heart emoji. Who knows, maybe the couple will use the RV once more while Kevin performs around the UK.