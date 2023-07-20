Stacey Dooley melts hearts with rare video of Kevin Clifton and daughter Minnie

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton are loving life with their baby daughter, Minnie. Since welcoming their bouncing baby girl in January 2023, the couple has been sharing regular updates on their parenting journey, and their latest video is absolutely precious.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Stacey, 36, posted a rare video which captured a heartwarming moment between Kevin and Minnie. As the Strictly Come Dancing star blew bubbles at his daughter, the tiny tot was completely mesmerised by the magical display.

Over the last few months Kevin, 40, has been busy touring with Strictly Ballroom the Musical, so we can imagine he relished downtime with Stacey and their daughter.

Stacey and Kevin announced the news that Minnie had arrived back in January with a sweet photo of an envelope addressed to "Minnie's Parents". Captioning the photo on his Instagram Stories, Kevin penned: "Our daughter Minnie is here."

Since then, the happy couple has been delighting fans with regular updates of their firstborn.

Stacey and Kevin reside with their little bundle of joy in London. The BBC star confirmed that she'd purchased the property in 2020, and she’s since transformed it into a Scandi-style haven for her family.