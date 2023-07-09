Helen Flanagan turns up the heat in curve-hugging bikini snap

Helen Flanagan flaunted her incredibly toned physique in a new bikini snap ahead of her day trip to Ibiza on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actress looked stunning in a pink bikini, which featured rhinestone straps and a ruffled skirt.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan showcases string bikini in skincare video

She paired the glamorous look with elegant heeled sandals and a pink handbag to match her swimsuit. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old wore her blonde tresses in loose curls, which draped over her shoulders.

Requesting help from her followers in the caption, Helen wrote: "In Ibiza for a day tomorrow, need a blow dry for @obeachibiza. DM me."

Helen stunned in a pink bikini

It's been a busy weekend for Helen, who attended day six of Wimbledon on Saturday. The star looked pretty in pink in a pastel floor-length lace gown featuring floral embellishments. She paired the look with pointed cream heels and a matching handbag whilst wearing her blonde locks in loose waves.

SEE: Wimbledon Day 7: Sienna Miller leads celebrity arrivals - best photos

WOW: Helen Flanagan turns up the heat in daring denim two-piece

Helen, who rose to fame playing Rosie Webster on the long-running ITV soap Coronation Street, was joined by the likes of her former co-star Ryan Thomas, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham and actress Emily Atack at the iconic tennis event.

Helen reunited with her former Corrie co-star Ryan Thomas at Wimbledon on Saturday

The star shared a selfie with Ryan on her Instagram Stories and referenced their Corrie characters in the caption: "Rosie and Jason."

While Helen is embarking on a solo trip to Ibiza this weekend, she is looking forward to going away with her three kids when they break up for the school holidays.

© Instagram The actress with her two daughters

Sharing a series of beach photos to social media, which showed Helen holding hands with her children, Matilda, eight, and two-year-old Charlie, whilst playing on the sand, she penned in the caption: "Can't wait for the kids to break up for summer. (Sad Delilah's not in these pics she wouldn't get out of kids club) x."

PHOTOS: Helen Flanagan sports hot pink two-piece for sun-soaked outing- and did you see her abs?

Helen looked incredible in a teal bikini and her fans were quick to praise her amazing look. One person wrote: "Absolute flawless Miss @hjgflanagan is!" while another added: "Looking beautiful as ever."

© Instagram Helen looked gorgeous in a teel bikini as she enjoyed time on the beach with her children

A third follower shared: "So beautiful, fun pictures."

Helen shares her three children with Bristol Rovers footballer Scott Sinclair, whom she split from in July last year after 13 years together.

It's been a big week for the family as they recently celebrated Matilda's eighth birthday. Posting a sweet tribute to her eldest daughter on Instagram, the star wrote: "Happy 8th birthday to my beautiful stunning supermodel princess daughter, beautiful inside and out. So fun and so full of life. Absolutely made me and so grateful. Love our bond growing together. Forever in love."

Fans were quick to comment on the gorgeous post, which featured a mix of current and throwback snaps of Matilda and Helen. One person wrote: "Gorgeous! Happy birthday," while another added: "Beautiful pictures, thank you so much for sharing."