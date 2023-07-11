Helen Flanagan is absolutely enchanting in metallic bikini

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan knows how to command attention with her daring looks

Helen Flanagan has really perfected the art of turning someone's head with a daring photo and the actress got everyone talking on Tuesday when she shared several striking images.

Partaking in a "photo dump" Helen shared several snippets of her adventures from recent weeks, and she looked astounding in each and every photo, but one really caught the eye as she modelled a metallic bikini. The former Coronation Street actress looked absolutely beautiful in the shiny two-piece that showed off her beautiful hourglass figure and toned physique.

Her bottoms resembled a skirt as she posed in a pair of black sandals and carried an elegant clutch bag with her. Her face was made up to perfection and she allowed her blonde locks to run down the back of her shoulders.

Other photos were just as enchanting, including her final snap where she wowed in a slinky negligee and the first snap where she turned up the heat in a figure-hugging lacy piece of lingerie.

© Instagram Helen looked ravishing in her striking look

Another racy snap saw Helen wearing a halterneck top that only covered the top half of her chest while she tucked into a piece of salmon while on a glamorous night out.

In a simple caption, the actress simply said: "Random photo dump," before finishing it off with several emojis that embodied her recent weeks, including a mermaid, two people dancing and a palm tree.

© Instagram Helen can rock any daring fashion look

Fans fell in love with the selection of photos as one commented: "Beautiful and random," while a second shared: "Gorgeous Helen," and a third enthused: "You get more beautiful each day Helen."

One of Helen's recent adventures saw the model enjoying some time in Ibiza and during her time away she looked absolutely ravishing in a bikini that highlighted all of her curves.

© Instagram Helen looked stunning with every photo

Taking to Instagram Stories, she uploaded a photo of herself in a pink bikini, which featured rhinestone straps and a ruffled skirt. She paired the glamorous look with elegant heeled sandals and a pink handbag to match her swimsuit. Meanwhile, the 32-year-old wore her blonde tresses in loose curls, which draped over her shoulders.

Although she enjoyed her solo holiday, she recently revealed that she can't wait for school to end for the summer so that she can whisk her three children away on an adventure.

© Instagram Helen also enjoyed time with her children

Sharing a series of beach photos to social media, she held hands with her children, Matilda, eight, and two-year-old Charlie, whilst playing on the sand. She penned in the caption: "Can't wait for the kids to break up for summer. (Sad Delilah's not in these pics she wouldn't get out of kids club) x."

Helen looked incredible in a teal bikini and her fans were quick to praise her amazing look. One person wrote: "Absolute flawless Miss @hjgflanagan is!" while another added: "Looking beautiful as ever." A third follower shared: "So beautiful, fun pictures."