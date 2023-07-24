Jane McDonald catches the eye in plunging top and bold funky trousers

Channel 5 presenter Jane McDonald boasts an enviable summer wardrobe, and on Monday, the singer floored fans with her latest ensemble.

In photos shared on Instagram, the 60-year-old TV star could be seen dabbling in a spot of dopamine dressing. Jane looked flawless in her bold outfit which featured a pair of funky yellow flares emblazoned with blue palm leaves and splashes of orange.

WATCH: Jane McDonald rocks slinky sequined outfit for incredible performance

She teamed her eye-catching trousers with a sheer, canary yellow vest top, a pair of sturdy sandals and a chic olive-hued leather bag.

As for hair and makeup, the songwriter wore her flowing chocolate-hued tresses down loose and opted to highlight her stunning features with a sweep of sculpting bronzer and lashings of mascara. Divine!

© Instagram Jane posed up an absolute storm

"Enjoying some beautiful sunshine whilst filming," she noted in her caption.

While Jane didn't disclose the location, she did share a glimpse of the sun-drenched spot which featured a mountainous backdrop, a long jetty and rows and rows of small fishing boats.

Jane's fans and friends inundated the comments section with an abundance of sweet messages. One penned: "Love your outfit… Looking forward to some more holiday escapes," while another chimed in: "Love the colour combo."

© Instagram The presenter looked lovely in yellow

A third gushed: "You look fabulous Jane! A lovely ray of sunshine to brighten another miserable day here! Keep the photos coming beautiful lady!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Looking so very glamorous and in relaxed holiday mode (despite it being a working one!)"

Jane's outfit post comes after she thrilled fans with some very exciting news. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the former Loose Women panellist revealed that she recently headed to Japan to film a new instalment of her popular travel series, this one titled Japan with Jane McDonald.

© Twitter Jane has hosted a plethora of travel shows

Sharing the news with her fans, Jane posted a short video of herself exploring Japan. In the clip, she could be seen wearing a kimono, whilst in a separate segment, Jane was all smiles as she walked through a stunning forest.

The singer and presenter captioned the video: "Coming soon to Channel 5 – Japan with Jane McDonald. @channel5_tv #Japan".

Jane's followers rushed to share their excitement, with one responding: "What else is there to say apart from oh yes, at last, another amazing trip".

© Getty Jane McDonald at the British Soap Awards

"I love watching these travel programmes with Jane," commented a second, while a third added: "Can't wait xxx," and a fourth wrote: "OMG, I'M SO EXCITED".

Since shooting to fame in the 1990s as the breakout star of the BBC documentary series, The Cruise, Jane has become a huge hit on the small screen.

© Getty Jane posing proudly with her BAFTA award

She's even won a BAFTA for her television work, although she was characteristically humble about the incredible achievement.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, she said: "Oh flipping heck! That is so not… I just… no! I've even had this [speech] written for me because I thought, 'There's no way we're winning that!'. Wow, it even says 'wow' on here."