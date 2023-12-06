Jane McDonald wows in red hot suit as she shares 'exciting' career news - fans react

Jane McDonald has been having huge success as a presenter recently but she delighted her fans on Wednesday when she confirmed that she's returning to her roots as a singer.

The multi-talented star took to Instagram to announce that ticket sales had opened for her 2024 tour. As she revealed the news, Jane posted a photo of herself in a stunning figure-hugging vermilion suit complete with a low-cut waistcoat and matching sky-high heels.

Her caption read: "Tickets are now on sale for my 2024 tour! Visit my website to book yours - www.jane-mcdonald.com. Can't wait to see you there! @cuffeandtaylor."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jane is always so glamorous

Her loyal fans were quick to compliment her and share their enthusiasm for seeing her in concert, with one writing: "We've got ours," and another commenting: "Gorgeous". A third simply posted "Stunning" in response, while a fourth added: "Can't wait, Jane!"

Another follower sweetly commented: "I've got mine for two venues, so excited". While Jane rocked her power suit, she also looks super glam in a selection of gowns when she makes public appearances, and she didn't disappoint last month, when she walked the purple carpet at the annual ITV Palooza event.

© Shutterstock The singer recently rocked a white gown

As she posed for the paparazzi, Jane resembled a snow queen in a daring sheer-sleeved white dress. Channelling her inner snow princess, the flawless item featured a snow motif with an intricate design covering the entire garment.

The 60-year-old's figure-skimming frock even carried a daring leg split, which was showcased as Jane posed with her close friend Jenny Ryan. Jane wore her brunette locks in her signature style and she kept her accessories simple, wearing just a stunning ring and a bracelet.

WATCH: Jane McDonald almost at a loss for words as she delivers exciting update

As for her makeup, the star wore pretty eyeshadow and a muted pink lip. The Chase star Jenny looked magnificent in a slinky black dress that wouldn't have looked out of place at a stunning disco night.

The red-haired beauty added a ring and necklace to complete her look. In a short caption, Jane wrote: "Having a fabulous evening at the @itvpalooza event," and her fans were quick to lavish her with compliments.

© Getty Red is definitely Jane's colour

One enthused: "You looked [expletive] gorgeous," while a second added: "You look stunning, Jane! Enjoy the rest of the evening," and a third commented: "You look good @thejanemcdonald miss your shows your amazing so nice."

Others shared their excitement about Jane's upcoming tour, as a fourth follower penned: "Ooooh! Lovely to see you Jane. We've had such fun booking tickets for your tour next year," and a fifth posted: "Just booked to see you in Liverpool, first time seeing you, can't wait!"

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star is heading back on tour next year

The former Loose Women star is heading on tour from next October, announcing the pre-sale a few weeks ago. It will kick off in Blackpool on 11 October before concluding a month later on 22 November in Leeds.

When she revealed the news last month, one of her followers commented: "Jane magic! You are the whole package and more. Knockout music, laughter, emotion, dancing and the exhilarating exchange of love between you and us - your fans. There's nothing to beat it."