Loose Women's Jane McDonald resembles an angel in figure-hugging power suit

Jane McDonald is one of the queens of fashion, and while we're used to seeing her in floaty dresses, she switched up the game during the week with an altogether very different look.

In a snap shared to her Instagram, the former Loose Women star posed with her best friend, Sue, who is currently appearing alongside her on Celebrity Gogglebox. In the photo, Jane and Sue were laughing together onstage while Jane looked absolutely angelic in a daring two-piece power suit that showed off all of her curves.

The embellished outfit fitted Jane like a glove and shimmered underneath the stage lights with the dozens of crystals inside. The star had paired the look with white trousers and strappy heels, while accessorising with a dazzling pearl necklace.

Meanwhile, Sue appeared to be her polar opposite in the fashion department, instead opting for an all-black ensemble with several diamond bracelets running up her arm.

Jane and Sue will be returning to Celebrity Gogglebox

In her caption, Jane said: "Sue and I - always laughing! We've been filming again for Celebrity Gogglebox - next episode this Friday, 9pm on @channel4."

Fans were quick to comment on the joyous photograph, as one enthused: "You 2 are brilliant on Gogglebox. You need your own show. Friendships like yours don't happen often and worth their weight in gold," and a second asked: "Where did you get your fabulous trouser suit from Jane? Perfect for mother of the groom for me!!!"

© Instagram Sue and Jane have been friends for years

A third penned: "You two are an absolute tonic. I have laughed out loud and played the clips back. You two should have a show where you do comedy and singing, you're amazing at both," and a fourth posted: "Fantastic news. Thanks for the heads up. I look forward to more roaring with laughter. You two are the funniest ever. Wonderful Wakey Wit!"

Jane confirmed her involvement in the popular Channel 4 show last month, as she took to social media to share the exciting announcement. "I'm going to be appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox with my best friend Sue - it's going to be an absolute blast!" she wrote. "We've shared some unforgettable moments over the years but I am really looking forward to spending time together on this wonderful show. @C4Gogglebox."

The star is always a winner with her bold outfits

Fans of the Channel 4 show were thrilled with the latest signing, with one saying: "I'm very excited for you and Sue. Love the photos. I had a wee feeling about this one. I love Gogglebox I laugh out loud, bit weird when you live on your own." Another remarked: "Omg you just made mine and my son's day. 'Go on' we seriously can't wait, seriously excited for you and Sue! Saw you in Blackpool and Manchester last year and love Gogglebox love you and Sue. X."

A third post read: "I love Gogglebox. After a tough week at work I can always be guaranteed the laugh out loud moments, even though it does challenge my pelvic floor muscles. Now it will be even better with you on it. Enjoy." A fourth person added: "That's brilliant looking forward to watching it."