Loose Women's Jane McDonald gets heads turning with unique beach photo

Jane McDonald is currently thrilling us as the travel presenter explores the Canary Islands, and her latest beachside photo had everyone turning their heads.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the fashionable presenter looked as incredible as ever as she posed in an all-white ensemble that consisted of a shirt and shorts, alongside a beautiful pair of sandals. Her footwear was perfect for where the snap was taken as she posed on the unique black sands at the Playa El Ancla in Lanzarote.

WATCH: Jane McDonald teases career move

The unique colouring of the beach comes from the nearby magma, which has produced the black sand instead of the signature white colourings of many beaches.

It's not just the beach that Jane will be exploring during her time in Lanzarote, as the star also shared a photograph of herself relaxing in a hotel hot tub in a psychedelic swimsuit that perfectly suited her bubbly personality.

© Instagram Jane shared a gorgeous photo from Lanzarote

In her caption, Jane shared her love of the location, as she quipped: "'The Canary Island with Jane McDonald' – this week Lanzarote. Friday, 9pm, Channel 5."

Jane has been sharing several pictures from all the beaches she's been exploring in the Spanish islands and she looked amazing last week in a flamboyant floral shirt and she finished the stylish look with a pair of white trousers.

© Instagram Jane has been spending time in the Canary Islands

The presenter confirmed her latest travel show at the start of January, sharing: "New Series: The Canary Islands with Jane McDonald - starts this Friday. Join me on my island-hopping adventure across the Canaries, where I'll be discovering the hidden treasures that each destination has to offer.

"Starting in Tenerife, I'll be staying in Playa de las Americas and heading up Mount Teide by cable car. I'll be tasting the Canarian banana, visiting the old town of La Orotava, visiting Siam Park, and taking a day trip to neighbouring island La Gomera! Episode 1: Friday 5th January 9pm on Channel 5."

© Instagram Have you been watching Jane's new series?

It's not just her current series that means Jane will be on our screens, as the telly favourite revealed on Tuesday that she would be featuring in the upcoming series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World.

Jane will be serving as a guest on the show's legendary Snatch Game challenge, which sees contestants impersonate celebrities in a show similar to legendary shows like Match Game and Blankety Blank.

© Instagram / BBC Jane will be appearing on the upcoming series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. The World

Her fans all applauded her appearance, with many voicing that it was "about time" that the popular presenter made an appearance on the programme, which has been running for five seasons, alongside another 'Vs. the World' format.

The upcoming series will see 11 drag queens from across the franchise's international editions competing to be crowned 'Queen of the World' and for the first time in the UK format's history, the winner will be awarded a cash prize, which will total £50,000.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Fans are so happy Jane is finally appearing on the show

The 11 competing queens are Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha (Spain), Choriza May (UK), Gothy Kendoll (UK), Hannah Conda (Down Under), Jonbers Blonde (UK), Keta Minaj (Netherlands), La Grande Dame (France), Marina Summers (Philippines), Mayhem Miller (US), Scarlet Envy (US) and Tia Kofi (UK).

RELATED: Jane McDonald inundated with support as she marks major achievement: 'It's an absolute honour'

WOW: Jane McDonald, 60, is an ethereal snow queen in daring sheer dress with cheeky leg slit