Jane McDonald has fans all saying the same thing in figure-enhancing shirt and skinny jeans

Jane McDonald always blows us away with her sensational wardrobe that is seemingly filled with as many beautiful outfits as a lady could want. And on Saturday, she shared a photo of herself looking splendid in one stylish ensemble.

The 60-year-old has recently been appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside her close friend, Sue, and the star posed with some of the crew who filmed her reactions to the major television shows of the past week. Jane looked absolutely phenomenal in a stirking floral shirt that showed off all of her natural curves, and a pair of white skinny jeans that just highlighted her svelete figure even further.

She shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories, which saw her with her arms around a female member of the crew and one who was a younger male. Meanwhile, two other members stood on the other side of the photo as part of the embrace.

In her caption, she shared: "With the fantastic Celebrity Gogglebox film crew! Next episode Friday 21st on @channel4 at 9pm @c4gogglebox."

© Instagram Jane posed with a smiling crew

Her followers were quick to react to her stunning photo, and many repeated the same thing as they buzzed about her appearance on the show and her chemistry with her close pal. "You are both so funny. Lovely seeing you and having a laugh," one said.

A second commented: "Great Yorkshire humor and honesty. From another Yorkshire lass," while a third penned: "Can't wait! Still laughing from last night!!" and a fourth added: "Great pic! Last night's was hilarious as usual, Jane! looking forward to next week's already- we are being spoilt!"

© Instagram Jane has been doing the show with close friend Sue (right)

Many others took to the comments to share their views that Jane and Sue should have their own show, and given their antics, we'd certainly be tuning in for it!

Jane has been promoting her appearance on the popular Channel 4 show and at the beginning of the week she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Sue while performing on stage to confirm they would be returning to screens.

© Getty Jane recently hosted the British Soap Awards

In the photo, Jane and Sue were laughing together onstage while Jane looked absolutely angelic in a daring two-piece power suit that showed off all of her curves. The embellished outfit fitted Jane like a glove and shimmered underneath the stage lights with the dozens of crystals inside. The star had paired the look with white trousers and strappy heels, while accessorising with a dazzling pearl necklace.

Meanwhile, Sue appeared to be her polar opposite in the fashion department, instead opting for an all-black ensemble with several diamond bracelets running up her arm.

We love all of Jane's magical outfits

In her caption, Jane said: "Sue and I - always laughing! We've been filming again for Celebrity Gogglebox - next episode this Friday, 9pm on @channel4."

Fans were quick to comment on the joyous photograph, as one enthused: "You 2 are brilliant on Gogglebox. You need your own show. Friendships like yours don't happen often and worth their weight in gold," and a second asked: "Where did you get your fabulous trouser suit from Jane? Perfect for mother of the groom for me!!!"

A third penned: "You two are an absolute tonic. I have laughed out loud and played the clips back. You two should have a show where you do comedy and singing, you're amazing at both," and a fourth posted: "Fantastic news. Thanks for the heads up. I look forward to more roaring with laughter. You two are the funniest ever. Wonderful Wakey Wit!"