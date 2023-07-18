Jane McDonald resembles a superheroine as she opts for cape in her best look to date

Jane McDonald never ceases to amaze us with her stylish ensembles, and on Tuesday she blew her fans away when she unveiled one that might be her most daring look to date.

Alongside her excellent travel shows, Jane is also known as an incredible singer and she decided to relive some of the highlights from her 2019 tour, including her risque outfit. Jane could have been a superhero in the look that she strode out on stage with, with the slinky dress hugging all of her natural curves, while a cape added a complete touch of flair to the ensemble.

The singer showed off the outfit in its full glory with the cape effortlessly billowing behind her and wrapping around her shoulders. Her glitzy number was paired with heels as she finished off a stellar performance.

In her caption, she shared: "Flashback to my 2019 tour - I loved performing this disco medley!" and her followers were quick to lavish the Celebrity Gogglebox star with heaps of praise.

One complimented: "It's a fantastic medley and you're a fantastic singer/entertainer, outstanding," while a second said: "Oh! Delicious! A tasty morsel of soul warming memories. Thank you Jane McDonald. I hope you're enjoying your rest."

A third penned: "What a tour loved it all you were just amazing as always belting out the songs and so funny. Such good nights watching you, you make me come alive. Do hope you tour again soon but enjoy your time off you deserve it. Thank you," and a fourth hoped that Jane might have been hinting that she would be embarking on another tour soon.

The star currently doesn't have any travel shows in the pipeline, but she is still regularly appearing on our screens thanks to her appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox, and last week she made sure to thank the crew for allowing her to be part of the show.

In a photo with the crew, Jane looked absolutely phenomenal in a striking floral shirt that showed off all of her natural curves, and a pair of white skinny jeans that just highlighted her svelte figure even further.

She shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories, which saw her with her arms around a female member of the crew and one who was a younger male. Meanwhile, two other members stood on the other side of the photo as part of the embrace.

In her caption, she shared: "With the fantastic Celebrity Gogglebox film crew! Next episode Friday 21st on @channel4 at 9pm @c4gogglebox."

Her followers were quick to react to her stunning photo, and many repeated the same thing as they buzzed about her appearance on the show and her chemistry with her close pal. "You are both so funny. Lovely seeing you and having a laugh," one said.

A second commented: "Great Yorkshire humor and honesty. From another Yorkshire lass," while a third penned: "Can't wait! Still laughing from last night!!" and a fourth added: "Great pic! Last night's was hilarious as usual, Jane! looking forward to next week's already- we are being spoilt!"