Ruth Langsford, 63, calls herself a 'fireball' during challenging workout

ITV star Ruth Langsford regularly shares insights into how she maintains her trim figure at 63, and while she normally attributes her toned physique to walking and weightlifting, she shared a different workout on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Ruth shared a clip of herself bouncing up and down on a mini trampoline, soundtracked by Pitbull's energetic song Fireball, with Ruth captioning the video: "I'm a fireball!"

Ruth isn't the only TV star who loves mini trampoline workouts. Denise Welch and Alison Hammond bounced up and down during a visit to Jason Vale's juice retreat in January this year - see a video of them enjoying the experience below...

What are the benefits of trampoline workouts?

Compact, fun and seriously effective, trampoline workouts are also loved by Desperate Housewives actress Eva Longoria, who frequently shares videos from her bounce sessions, performing squats and kicks whilst jumping. Singer Nicole Scherzinger is also known to love bouncing about. Watch Eva's skills below...

1. Trampolining burns calories

"Trampolining is a fantastic way of improving your cardiovascular endurance through an aerobic workout- similar to going out for a jog," says personal trainer Bailey Shaw, who works with wellness brand fourfive. "In a 30-minute trampolining session you can burn anything between 130-200 calories depending on your pace," she continues.

2. Trampolining tones your whole body

"The force you need to apply to bounce on a trampoline works to tone up the muscles, mainly in your legs and stomach," explains Bailey. "Add in upper body movements with some light two to three kg weights in your hand and you have a full-body workout that is proven to have you sweating after just 10 minutes."

3. Trampolining is low impact

Trampolining raises the heart rate and helps you get a serious sweat on, but it's lower impact on your joints than running, because the springy platform absorbs energy.

4. Trampoline workouts are fun!

A trampoline workout is so much more joyful than pounding the pavements or performing burpees – we can see why Ruth is a fan!

5. Trampolines are small

If you've got a Peloton, a Hydrorow or a Body Pump set at home, you'll know they take us serious amounts of room. A mini trampoline folds up neatly, so your home doesn't resemble Virgin Active.

