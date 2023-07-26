Helen Skelton dazzles in daring summer two-piece

Helen Skelton's sartorial portfolio truly is the stuff of dreams, and whether she's unwinding with friends or starring on our screens, the presenter always gets it right - and it was no different on Monday.

The Countryfile presenter stepped out for her stint on BBC Morning Live looking unbelievably glam in a dazzling pinstriped co-ord in the summery shades of green and white. Despite how chic she looked, Helen did receive a bit of lighthearted backlash from her co-host, Gethin Jones, who compared her ensemble to that of the Manchester United football kit.

Captioning a split image of her rocking the stunning Boden co-ord alongside a photo of Marcus Rashford in his football kit, Helen penned: "You can always count on your colleagues… @gethincjones wondered why I was wearing the new Man Utd strip at work today. @mattallwright approved @maria_tsiatsiani_official @drranj couldn’t care less. #morning #television #stripes #twopiece."

Despite the sporty comparison, the star oozed confidence in the fabulous look which she paired with pointed-toe neon green heels. The star certainly upped the ante with her accessories, adding a gold chain and pendant necklace, as well as gold rings and earrings to elevate her high-fashion look.

As for her hair, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant wore her blonde tresses in effortless curls that cascaded down past her shoulders. Her screen-ready makeup look was comprised of fluttery mascara, brown eyeshaddow, and bright pink lipstick.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in and commented on the hilarious comparison. One follower wrote: "Your outfit is far better and I'm a united fan!" A second added: "Thought you looked amazing in your green stripes this morning- very fresh and minty," alongside a heart smiley emoji. Meanwhile, a third penned "You looked stunning as usual!!!" alongside a red love heart emoji.

The TV star is certainly in the summer spirit and not just when it comes to her wardrobe. Helen has been documenting all the exciting activities she and her three children, Ernie, Louis, and Elsie, have been doing since school broke up for the summer holidays last week.

On Monday, Helen shared a fantastic video of the family of four enjoying a stay at Low Wind Bay resort in Windemere, where they enjoyed fun-filled days paddleboarding in the sunshine.

In the clip, Helen could be mistaken for a swimsuit model and donned a variety of figure-flattering swimwear. Two stand-out pieces included a black triangle bikini and a daring cut-out swimsuit in the same shade.



The Countryfile presenter shared the video alongside a heartfelt message which read: "Milked it. Celebrated. Grateful for another spin around the sun. Marked the actual big bday doing things that make me smile with people that make me smile. If anyone asks you “how do you feel about turning forty [crying emoji] ?” Suggest they watch the 90’’s Meryl Streep/Goldie Hawn film “Death Becomes Her.” [Relevant emojis] #birthdays #milestone #family #lakedays #friends #forty #growingup."