Helen Skelton sizzles in daring red swimsuit and tiny denim shorts

Did somebody say Baywatch? Because Helen Skelton could have been mistaken for Pamela Anderson when she stepped out in a fabulous cherry red swimsuit on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was a vision in the summer one piece which she rocked with a pair of light wash denim shorts. The presenter donned the fabulous ensemble as she was photographed with friends enjoying their joint birthday celebrations on a sun-soaked summer's day.

Helen looked radiant in the photo

"Forty years ago we were born in the same hospital. Beds apart. Days apart. Grateful for them. Then and now. Happy Birthday Ladies @shellie1883 @rebwilts," Helen penned alongside the photo. The trio couldn't have looked happier as they basked in the sunshine for the celebratory snap.

Helen paired her swimsuit and shorts combo with a pair of chunky black sandals. As for her hair, she wore her vibrant blonde tresses down and straight and subtly accessorised her look with a gold necklace and matching bracelet. She also slipped on a pair of oversized sunglasses.

© Instagram The TV star celebrated her birthday with family

The Countryfile star has been making the most of the summer holidays already which kicked off with her 40th birthday celebrations and the occasion saw Helen sporting yet another fabulous swimsuit during the festivities.

During an afternoon of paddleboarding on Friday at Low Wind Bay resort in Windemere, Helen rocked a daring black swimsuit featuring waist-cinching cutouts on either side. The piece was shown off by the star in a spectacular reel she made from the exciting day.

Helen also rocked a cut-out swimsuit for the celebrations

As well as showing off Helen's impressive physique in the stylish swimsuit, the reel also contained touching family photos of her two boys, Ernie and Louis heading out on paddleboards - and they clearly take after their adventurous mum.

Captioning the video, Helen meaningfully wrote: "Milked it. Celebrated. Grateful for another spin around the sun. Marked the actual big bday doing things that make me smile with people that make me smile. If anyone asks you "how do you feel about turning forty [sad face emoji]?" Suggest they watch the 90’s Meryl Streep/Goldie Hawn film "Death Becomes Her." [Wink and swimming emojis] #birthdays #milestone #family #lakedays #friends #forty #growingup."

One friend of the star replied writing: "Happy 40th Helen! The '40s are my fav decade so far." A follower commented: "Wait til you get to 50, it gets even better! Sending love to you and your crew."

A second added: "Firstly you don't look anywhere near forty so that's a brucy bonus. Secondly, you're a fantastic Cumbrian lass loving life, so happy birthday hun, hope you had a fabulous day."

Helen shares her two boys and her daughter, Elsie, one, with her ex-husband Richie Myler. The former couple shocked fans when Helen announced he had left the family home in April last year via a statement on Instagram.

Their split came just months after welcoming Elsie in December 2021. Richie has since welcomed a baby with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill, who is also the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, president of the Leeds Rhinos, the team Richie plays for.