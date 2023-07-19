Helen Skelton turns up the heat in figure-hugging dress

Helen Skelton's fabulous fashion portfolio always catches fan attention and her latest look, shared on Tuesday didn't disappoint.

The blonde-haired beauty was a vision in a vibrant orange dress which was beautifully showcased in a joint post with her makeup artist Patrick Bartley. Helen rocked the stunning look whilst filming for a mystery project.

The star looked flawless

Alongside the photo were the words: "A few #bts shots from a shoot last week with my girl @helenskelton [love heart emoji] Hair and makeup by me Stylist: @annabelkermanstylist @victoriaplumuk."

Accessorising her show-stopping number, Helen added a pair of classic white trainers, gold rings, and a gold chain. As for her hair, the star opted for the most perfect summer waves and her flawless makeup look was comprised of lashings of mascara, rosy blusher, and nude lipstick.

"So beautiful and a stunning smile," one fan penned alongside a heart eyes emoji. A second added: "Beautiful woman, so natural," alongside a heart and flame emoji. "You look happy, Helen. Beautiful smile," a third added.

The post also showed the Countryfile presenter wearing the most flattering pair of summer jeans. The chic medium blue piece featured a dramatic wide leg and distressed hemline, perfectly complimenting the matching blue shirt she wore on top.

© Headline Helen is releasing her new book in October

Helen added an icy dynamic to the all-blue look with a pair of pointed-toe grey shoes. Helen has been non-stop since appearing in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing last year and revealed earlier this month that she is making her debut as an author and releasing a brand new book in October.

The exciting new project is titled In My Stride: Taking on Life's Adventures and will be released on 12 October. The novel will explore the lessons Helen has learned through life and adventure, sharing how getting out in nature and putting one foot in front of the other can help us journey back to ourselves.

Talking about the exciting new venture, Helen said: "What a wonderful opportunity to share some lessons, go down memory lane and revisit some epic adventures. I wanted to document tussles in Uganda, marathons in the desert and adventures on the Amazon before the chaos of the school run clouds my brain too much and I forget it all."

She added: "Life has a funny way of presenting challenges and opportunities at every chapter, and I am grateful for this chance to share the lessons that have helped me to put one foot in front of the other in the most inspiring and challenging circumstances."