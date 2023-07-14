Helen Skelton flashes unbelievably toned abs in skimpy crop top

Helen Skelton's portfolio of stylish looks is endless. Whether it's a sultry red carpet gown or a slick gym set, she always looks flawless and on Thursday, the blonde-haired fashionista put her impeccably toned physique on display in her latest outfit.

The 39-year-old TV presenter flashed her washboard abs on Instagram in a candid photo wearing a flattering legging and crop top set to tease the autumn/winter collection of her campaign with Go Outdoors.

Helen looked flawless

Helen added a padded gilet which she wore entirely unzipped and a matching baseball cap as she smouldered into the distance. As well as sharing the snap on her Instagram Stories, the Countryfile presenter shared a black and white version of the flawless photo on her feed which sparked a slew of comments from friends and fans who couldn't wait to weigh in on the star's stunning look.

"Hot stuff Hells Bells xx," one fan penned. A second added: "You look simply gorgeous Helen." A third commented: "Beautiful as always," alongside a heart eyes emoji. Meanwhile, a fourth replied writing: "@helenskelton can you be any more gorgeous!"

As for her hair, Helen wore her vibrant blonde tresses down in natural beach waves. Her camera-ready makeup look was comprised of warm brushes of bronzer, fluttery fake eyelashes, and nude lipstick.

Helen's latest ab-baring display follows another impeccable summer ensemble when she was spotted wearing in a candid behind-the-scenes moment on Wednesday. The star was every inch a summer babe in a pair of wide-leg jeans which she paired with an on-trend corporate-chic short-sleeve shirt.

Helen looked so fabulous in the summer ensemble

Upping the ante with her stylish look, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant slipped into a pair of light grey pointed-toe shoes and accessorised her ensemble with subtle gold jewellery including gold rings that perfectly showcased her coral red manicure.

Whether it's impressing fans with her fabulous fashion looks or strutting her stuff in the Strictly ballroom, Helen always thrives at whatever she turns her hand to. Her latest venture - which she announced to fans last month - will see the mother-of-three make her debut as an author with her brand new book, In My Stride: Taking on Life's Adventure which will be published by Headline on 12 October.

© Headline Helen is releasing her new book in October

The book, which is sure to be a bestseller, will explore the lessons Helen has learned through life and adventure, and how getting out in nature can help when faced with life's challenges.

Talking about her achievement, the star said: "What a wonderful opportunity to share some lessons, go down memory lane and revisit some epic adventures. I wanted to document tussles in Uganda, marathons in the desert and adventures on the Amazon before the chaos of the school run clouds my brain too much and I forget it all."

She added: "Life has a funny way of presenting challenges and opportunities at every chapter, and I am grateful for this chance to share the lessons that have helped me to put one foot in front of the other in the most inspiring and challenging circumstances."