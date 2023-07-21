Helen Skelton shows off sky-high legs in sizzling cut-out swimsuit

Whether it's starring on Strictly Come Dancing, or being the best mum to her three children, it's safe to say Helen Skelton can do it all! On Friday, she added beach babe to the list when she was spotted wearing a daring cut-out swimsuit as she marked her 40th birthday.

The blonde beauty shared two photos from what appeared to be her birthday celebrations - and it comes as no surprise her choice of activity was every inch as adventurous as she is. The first photo shows Helen photographed alongside her daughter Elsie, one, as they walked in the shallow part of a vast lake during a day of paddle boarding.

Helen and Elsie are two peas in a pod

Proud mum Helen was holding her daughter's hand in the touching snap, whilst the little one beamed for the camera. The second picture showed the Countryfile star posing in front of a number of large paddle boards. Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Aint no party like a paddleboard party," raised hands emoji.

The TV presenter was every inch a yummy mummy in the updates and sported a slick black swimsuit featuring daring cutouts around her waist. In the first photo, Helen channelled corporate chic and added a blue and white shirt over the top as she posed with her little girl.

Helen is so adventurous

In the second photo, Helen added a pair of on-trend linen trousers to her waterside ensemble which were a stunning hue of beige. Her blonde locks were swept back into a stylish ponytail, perfectly showing off her ultra-glamorous oversized sunglasses she slipped on to battle the beating rays.

Whilst it's unclear whether her two boys joined her for the daring birthday activity, it is likely as in the background of Helen's second fabulous photo there are a number of children and adults facing away from the camera. The mum-of-three also revealed school was finished for the summer with a touching photo alongside one of her sons so it would come as no surprise if they were there to ring in their adoring mother's birthday.

The presenter revealed school is out for her youngsters

Alongside the sweet photo, Helen penned: "Summer fun loading..…. Insatiable energy, plenty of scraps, a hundred picnics, more memories. Pray for the sunshine to last [praying hands emoji] #summer #schoolsout #grateful #summerhols."

Helen's boys, Ernie, eight, and Louis, six, are also keen paddle boarders and are often documented heading out on the water with their adventurous mother. In May, Helen's eldest son was even captured getting his tiny sister involved in the fun in an adorable moment shared to her Instagram.

Ernie was captured helping his little sister on a paddle board

In the photo, Ernie can be seen seconds before picking up his sister who is reaching up to him whilst standing on a paddle board. So sweet!

The family of four lives in the Lake District and certainly make the most of all the delights the vast countryside has to offer. Helen revealed in an interview with the Telegraph in October 2022 that they had moved to the stunning location after her shock split from her ex-husband, Richie Myler. Helen has since put her former family home on the market.