Strictly's Helen Skelton feeling 'grateful' as she celebrates big milestone in stunning bikini

The former Blue Peter presenter shares three children with her ex Richie Myler

Strictly star Helen Skelton celebrated her 40th birthday in style at the weekend – and we're totally here for it!

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the mother-of-three shared a glimpse inside her family celebrations. She posted a plethora of touching snapshots and video clips featuring her adorable brood: Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and little Elsie.

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares insight into sun-soaked family trip away

Amongst the wholesome photos, Helen shared a gorgeous video of herself rocking a Bond Girl bikini during an afternoon filled with water sports. The blonde beauty looked sensational in her figure-flattering top which she teamed with a pair of micro black shorts and a pair of stylish sunglasses.

Aside from debuting a gorgeous bikini, Helen also left us swooning with her ultra-chic summer-ready outfits.

© Instagram The TV star celebrated her birthday with family

The TV star looked particularly stylish in a black cut-out swimsuit which she teamed with some stone-hued linen trousers, a blue and white pinstripe shirt and a pair of chunky tan sandals. Stunning!

"Milked it. Celebrated. Grateful for another spin around the sun. Marked the actual big bday doing things that make me smile with people that make me smile," Helen penned in her caption.

"If anyone asks you 'How do you feel about turning forty?' Suggest they watch the 90s Meryl Streep/Goldie Hawn film Death Becomes Her."

© Instagram Helen welcomed Elsie in 2021

She rounded off her caption with a series of hashtags including 'milestone,' 'lake days,' 'forty' and 'growing up'.

Fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with heartfelt birthday messages. "Happy birthday young lady! Being in your forties aint that bad & you've 3 energetic kids to keep you going. Milk it for as long as possible!" remarked one, while a second wrote: "Enjoy the fabulous forties Helen, you look amazing. Enjoy your special day."

© Getty Helen is best known for her presenting role on Countryfile

A third gushed: "You grow stronger every month!! Surrounded by the people that matter the most," and a fourth added: "Beautiful pics! Welcome to the best chapter yet!"

Helen shares her three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler. The former couple split back in April 2022, just four months after Helen welcomed their youngest – baby Elsie.

© Getty Helen and Richie split in 2022

At the time of their split, Helen wrote a statement on social media which read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

The Strictly star has since sold their marital Yorkshire home and is reportedly looking to start afresh.

© Instagram Richie and his girlfriend Stephanie share one child together

Leeds Rhinos player Richie, meanwhile, has found love with girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill. The couple went Instagram official in July last year and went on to welcome their first child together earlier this year.