Victoria Beckham breaks all her fashion rules in garish Crocs – and we're shocked

The Spice Girls star turned fashion designer previously said she'd never wear Crocs… but look at her now!

Victoria Beckham has gone back on her word by donning her first-ever pair of Crocs – and we just can't get over it.

The 49-year-old fashion designer, who is currently residing at her lavish $24 million Miami home with husband David Beckham, shared an Instagram snap of herself rocking a pair of MSCHF x Crocs Yellow Boots, which retail for an eye-watering $450. Channelling clown chic, Victoria teamed her humongous boots with a simple black midi dress from her own label (of course).

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off her dance moves in Miami

We never thought we'd see the day Posh Spice ditched her trademark heels for a pair of Crocs (let alone this giant pair), especially since the star previously revealed she wouldn't be caught dead in the controversial footwear.

In 2021, VB was gifted a pair of $60 Crocs by Justin Bieber from his collab with the brand – much to her amusement.

She told her Instagram followers at the time: "Okay, this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs, errm I've never worn a pair of Crocs!

© Instagram Victoria Beckham debuted the new MSCHF x Crocs Yellow Boots - much to fans' surprise

"They did make me laugh. It is the thought that counts - thank you so much! I'm not quite so sure what to say about this, but thank you. It's very sweet!'"

The star then set up a poll, quizzing her fans about whether they thought she should wear the shoes – and the answer was a resounding no.

© Instagram The look was a far cry from the Spice Girls star's usual chic and understated styel

Love them or hate them, Crocs are definitely having a moment – and celebrities are really buying into the hype.

Gone are the days when Crocs were a comfy staple beloved by your mum and dad to wear around the house.

In recent months, everyone from supermodels Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid to Kim Kardashian and Post Malone has been spotted in the holey souliers.

When Balenciaga collaborated with Crocs, they sold out immediately, despite many branding the controversial heels ugly.

Brooklyn-based brand MSCHF has now teamed up with Crocs for another collab following the success of their Big Red Boot.

© Getty Back in the day, VB favoured a more vibrant, colourful style

The new MSCHF x Crocs Big Red Boot is set to drop on August 9. Paris Hilton has been chosen to front the campaign – and fans can't get over Paris putting the funky footwear on the map.

As ever, reviews were mixed for the new launch. "Still looks like Swiss cheese to me," one person commented, while another joked: "This is so dumb and I hate it…. How do I buy it?"

Victoria and Paris might just have convinced us to invest…

The fashionista was last spotted alongside 12-year-old daughter Harper Beckham on a night out at Messi's Inter Miami debut match in Florida.

The mother and daughter duo were joined by Kim Kardashian as they supported David Beckham, who is president and co-owner of Inter Miami.

© Instagram Kim Kardashian also joined the famous family

Victoria looked elegant as ever in a slinky all-black ensemble while Harper rocked a pale blue floral dress with black flowers, teamed with her go-to trainers.

PHOTOS: 5 times Victoria Beckham twinned with mini-me Harper Beckham

The Kardashians star Kim kept things casual in a white crop top paired with ripped blue jeans, completing her look with open-toed heels and a pink Chanel chain belt.