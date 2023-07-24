Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper enjoys girls' night out with Kim Kardashian - and wow

In a convergence of global celebrity, fashion maven Victoria Beckham and reality TV royalty Kim Kardashian formed a glamorous duo at Messi's Inter Miami debut match in Florida.

This "girls night" out saw the power pair joined by Victoria's 12-year-old daughter, Harper, at the thrilling event.Messi's performance on the field led Inter Miami, for which Victoria's husband David is president and co-owner, to a 2-1 victory against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.

The fashionable trio enjoyed the match in high spirits, posing for pictures with radiant smiles. Victoria, 49, sported a chic ensemble comprising a black bra top and high-waisted trousers, exuding her signature style.

On the other hand, Kim, 42, flaunted her toned midriff in a white crop top paired with ripped blue jeans. She added a touch of flamboyance with open-toed heels and a pink Chanel chain belt.

© Instagram Kim Kardashian with David Beckham, wife Victoria and daughter Harper

MORE: Kim Kardashian loves this anti-wrinkle cream – and shoppers say it helps them look 'years younger'

Harper kept it cool and casual with a sky-blue dress adorned with a black floral print and white trainers.

Sharing their radiant group picture on Instagram, Victoria aptly captioned her post: "Girls night! Kisses @kimkardashian." The following day, Victoria took to Instagram to express her pride in husband David as his Inter Miami team tasted victory in Lionel Messi's debut match.

In a snapshot that captured a warm embrace on the pitch, she wrote, "I just can't express how proud of @davidbeckham I am. Wow! What a night in Miami!!"

© Instagram Harper hangs out with Kim Kardashian

Accompanied by a gallery of glamorous photos from the match, featuring their children Cruz, 18, and Harper, Victoria's post resonated with joy and admiration for her husband's accomplishment.

The evening saw Victoria playing the role of an excited photographer, capturing a priceless moment of David with Messi following the team's nail-biting victory.

Notably absent from the event was Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn, who was soaking up the sun in St Tropez, France, with his wife Nicola.

© Instagram Victoria and Kim

David, visibly emotional and close to tears, witnessed Messi's stunning debut, which ended with a stoppage-time winner that touched the hearts of all present, including co-owner David.

MORE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: why did they split?

© Stacy Revere Harper Beckham excitedly snapped photos of Messi during his Inter Miami debut

Expressing his excitement and pride, Messi said on Apple's MLS Season Pass: "To be honest, as soon as I saw the free kick given, I thought, 'This is the way it's meant to end."

Victoria, David and Harper Beckham show off their dance moves

Echoing the sentiment, David commented on the unforgettable experience: "This is such a special night for us, for our fans, for everyone that's in this stadium, for you guys. It is such a moment for this country. It is such a moment for this league. And it's a very proud moment for us."