Christina Aguilera is effortlessly gorgeous in curve-hugging summer dress and striking denim jacket

Genie in a Bottle songstress Christina Aguilera is known for her ravishing fashion

Christina Aguilera certainly knows how to make a fashion statement and during the week the singing superstar made one of her boldest yet as she attended a lowkey party with Selena Gomez and their mutual friend, Karol.

In a selection of photos taken outside in a yard, Christina looked absolutely ravishing in a slinky summer dress that showed off all of her sensational curves. The brightly-colored ensemble looked divine on her, rocking a bold pink and floral design, while the 'Genie in a Bottle' hitmaker showed just how trendy she is with a pair of sunglasses despite the low lighting.

Making sure to avoid a small chill, Christina also wrapped up warm with a striking denim jacket that just heightened the flawlessness of her awe-inspiring ensemble.

The photos also showed the close bond that she has with Selena, who celebrated her 31st birthday last week, as the pair sweetly embraced in both a black-and-white and fully colorized snap.

Christina was magical in the photos

Selena's red-hot outfit matched Christina's saucy look with the latex look showcasing the star's beauty and fashion sense. Karol also looked stunning in an eye-catching mini dress, reminisicent of ones worn by Madonna during her Blond Ambition era.

In a simple caption, Christina wrote: "Love these girls @selenagomez @karolg," but the photos still managed to drive her nine million followers wild.

Christina always looks flawless

One enthused: "3 queens! Feat for yesterday," while a second noted: "MOTHER STAYS MOTHERING!" and a third commented: "My favorite girl Selena and my Christina."

A fourth sweetly said: "Mothering as usual, we stan all of them," while others hoped that the photos could lead to the three singers releasing a collaboration in the future. We can only dream!

Christina is a blonde bombshell!

Earlier in the month, the 'Lady Marmalade' hitmaker took to Instagram to share a series of photos taken backstage in her dressing room, highlighting her stunning new makeup look in the process. It's safe to say the 42-year-old looked incredible, with a flawless base, contoured cheekbones and false lashes that defined her eyes. Her brows also looked more defined than usual, something fans picked up on in the comments.

"Wow your brows look amazing," one wrote, while another commented: "Loving the new hair and makeup look." A third added: "How do you look 22 again?" A fourth commented: "Okay she just does not age, I get it."

Others focused on Xtina's hair, which was styled in three ponytails. "Your hair!!" one wrote, while another replied: "Hair - trendsetter as always." A third remarked: "Loving this hair look!"

