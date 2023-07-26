Amanda Holden, 52, has never looked better in oceanside bikini photos – what's her secret?

Amanda Holden has blown us away with her amazing, gym-honed physique in her latest bikini photos from her sun-soaked family holiday with her husband Chris Hughes and her lookalike daughters Hollie, 11, and Lexi, 17.

The Britain's Got Talent star looked incredible as she posed in a baby blue bikini, first perching on a yacht before stretching out on the sand in a private cove. Looking years younger than her 52 years, Amanda served up some serious fitness inspiration in her Instagram snapshots – and we are so jealous of her abs!

Amanda's flattering triangle bikini top from Heidi Klein swimwear boasted charm detailing on the straps and double string ties on the bottoms.

She accessorised with a stylish pair of cat-eye shades and added a charm-detail necklace to complete the look. Amanda wore her blonde hair down in a loose straight style and highlighted her pout with a slick of pale pink lipstick.

The post, which was simply captioned, "Blue," was met with an influx of compliments from her fans. "What a beauty," one penned, while another branded the images, "Bond Girl vibes".

We need to know what Amanda's workout regime is, stat. After a bit of digging, here's what we uncovered…

What is Amanda Holden's workout regime?

Our Mandy loves to stay fit and active, but you won't catch her setting foot inside a gym. The star prefers to pound the pavement on weekly runs, which she also says is great for her mental health.

"I like to keep active," she said. "But I can't stand gyms. I like to run for an hour a week, as I feel great afterwards. It's also time to myself, which is worth its weight in gold."

During the pandemic, the TV personality got her husband Chris and her two daughters involved in home workouts, too.

"As a family, we've not let this lockdown stop us from exercising," she said on Instagram. "It's actually become an essential hour of our daily lives. Whether it's a home workout, a bike ride, a run or even a walk around the park – working up a sweat is good for your mind, body and soul."

The blonde beauty also loves a bit of yoga to keep her body toned and her mind zen.

"I got into yoga because after Hollie was born I'd been on a ventilator and I had a lot of lung problems. Kundalini yoga is all about breathwork, so I took it on to build my strength," she said. "A lot of people advised me to do it for calmness, too. I don't really sit still, I'm always on the go."

However, she does also have intense bursts of getting into shape - for instance, before BGT filming kicks off, she makes an annual pilgrimage to Portugal for a health retreat.

"It's really good for your mindset, rather like unplugging your computer and plugging it back in," she added.

This isn't the first time Amanda has shown off the results of her hard work during her family holiday this summer.

Earlier this week, the ITV star rocked a lime green bikini as she posed against an ocean backdrop – and she looked stunning. She also sported a tropical orange two-piece as she enjoyed a cocktail.