Elizabeth Hurley never misses when it comes to looking fabulous. The actress and all-round icon, 58, took to her social media to promote her own clothing and swimwear line the best way she knows how – by rocking a swimsuit and showing off her incredible physique.

Posting on her Instagram Stories to her impressive 2.6 million following, the star shared a photo of her posing up a storm in a striking blue one-piece complete with a flatting halter neck and tie back.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley attends the last of Elton John's farewell tour

In the snap, Elizabeth showed off her Hollywood smile as she posed with one arm in the air and her beachy brunette locks tumbling casually over one shoulder.

Clearly loving the swimsuit, the Austin Powers actress encouraged her followers to shop the look by linking out to her own website where she stocks her own range of swim and beach wear, and even informed her fans they could get a thirty percent discount off all her one pieces.

The star is passionate about her fashion line, which was created in 2005, and often shows off various pieces from her collection online. And it's also clear that Elizabeth is keen to create styles that suit everyone and will give them the confidence that she's known and adored for.

"I wanted to create styles that make people look fantastic and feel great," she told Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in 2018, adding: "It was key to me to create a resort collection which would make a woman feel sexy and comfortable at any age.

MORE: Exclusive: Elizabeth Hurley makes confession about body confidence during important night out

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley poses in an animal-print bikini for sun-drenched beach photo

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley in a blue swimsuit

"I decided to venture into designing beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with holiday clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. On the beach, this can be more difficult; sun and sand are an important part of a summer holiday, so I place a big emphasis on creating pieces that are light, comfortable, and flattering."

© Instagram The actress often shows off her beautiful swimwear collection

Meanwhile, in addition to women's confidence, women's health is something the star is very vocal about championing. In an interview with HELLO! earlier this year at a Breast Cancer charity event in NYC, the actress spoke about how important it is to be in tune with your own body.

© Getty Images Elizabeth Hurley is a champion of confidence

"I think, really, taking the time to take care of our health is one of the most important things we can do. "[Women] really need to be in tune with their own bodies," she continued: "And take care of themselves in order for them to be there to take care of everybody else, because that's what we do."