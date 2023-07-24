Shania Twain marks bittersweet end as she prepares to return home with husband Frédéric Thiébaud: photo

After months of touring, Shania Twain is ready to take some time off the road and enjoy a well-deserved break with her husband Frédéric Thiébaud.

The singer, 57, shared a new photo on Instagram as she marked the conclusion of the first three-month long leg of her expansive Queen of Me Tour, in support of the album of the same name.

In the more casual snap, a departure from her extravagant and colorful stage fits, she wore a baby pink sweatshirt with a pair of jeans and a baseball cap.

"Tomorrow's the last night of the US leg of the #QueenOfMeTour!!" she wrote alongside her photo. "I've had the most fun EVER these past few months creating fashion, meeting so many of you, and performing all over the US & Canada.

"So looking forward to celebrating with you all tomorrow night in New Orleans," she added, reassuring fans that it was just a break and not the end.

"Don't worry though… the Europe #QueenOfMeTour starts in September and there's so many more shows to come!" Shania will likely return to her home in Switzerland shared with her husband, who has been by her side throughout the first leg of the tour.

© Instagram Shania in New Orleans ahead of the final show of her "Queen of Me Tour"

Fans responded with messages of support for Shania, with one saying: "Congratulations and Good Luck Shania!" and another adding: "The Nashville show was amazing!! Thrilled you are having a great time!!," while a third wrote: "You were amazing! What wonderful memories we have from your shows!"

The global Queen of Me Tour kicked off in Spokane, Washington on April 28, spanning across the United States and Canada, and will wrap its first leg tonight in New Orleans.

© Getty Images Shania and Frédéric shared their time on the road

On September 14, it will resume for a two week set of shows in Europe, specifically Scotland, England, and Ireland, before taking another break till October 12, when it returns to North America.

After another month of shows in the States and Canada, the tour, the follow-up to her hit Let's Go! Las Vegas residency, finally concludes on November 14 in Vancouver.

© Getty Images The tour has already been deemed by fans to be a resounding hit

The country-pop hitmaker announced her tour back in October, writing: "Life is short and I want to be uplifted, colorful, unapologetic and empowered.

"I want to carry a clear message, particularly as a woman, to always remember my power and I hope the songs are a reminder to you, of that same power inside you!

© Getty Images Shania impressed at the opening of her tour in Washington

"I want to celebrate this new chapter with you all on my tour! Vegas has been a dream, but I'm ready to be on the road and sing with you, dance with you and have a kick ass night out with you! This one's gonna be a big party – no inhibitions, no conditions, let's get a little out of line!!"